Weight Limits Imposed on Smith Point Bridge Prompted by ‘Structural Deterioration’

During a routine inspection of the Smith Point Bridge on November 16, Michael Martino, spokesperson for Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, announced a three-ton vehicle limit for the drawbridge that connects Shirley to the eastern end of Fire Island, including Smith Point County Park, via the William Floyd Parkway, and has been in service for 66 years.

“A routine inspection conducted by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) that revealed structural deterioration, Suffolk County will post the Smith Point Bridge with a maximum three-ton weight limit for trucks effective immediately and until further notice,” read Martino’s statement. “The Department of Public Works is coordinating closely with NYSDOT to conduct a more in-depth analysis and determine all available options to raise the load rating safely. This temporary restriction comes as Suffolk County continues its ongoing planning for the construction of a new bridge to ensure long-term safety and reliability for residents and visitors.”

The NYSDOT issued a follow-up statement, stating that the structural deterioration requires immediate attention and that Suffolk County is ultimately responsible for the bridge’s maintenance.

For nearly a decade, there have been discussions about replacing the Smith Point Bridge, and these plans moved closer to reality after a federal appropriations package was approved in 2024. However, the bridge started receiving low condition ratings in 2022, indicating that weight limit postings might soon be necessary.

Construction of the new bridge is slated to begin in the new year, with completion expected before 2030. However, this timeline was built on the premise that the present bridge would remain serviceable during the interim.