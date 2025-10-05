Central Islip’s Groundbreaking Ceremony at One Carleton Green Breaks New Ground

SHOVEL READY: The Groundbreaking which took place on October 1, included state, county, and town officials as well as other partners in this project.

One Carleton Green, located in Central Islip, is a transformative, mixed-use, mixed-income, multifamily development with supportive units, situated at 1 Carleton Avenue in Central Islip, Suffolk County.

The project features a new, modular, three-story building that will include 96 apartments along with prime ground-floor retail space on Carleton Avenue. The unit mix comprises nine studios, 62 one-bedroom units, 25 two-bedroom units, and an additional two-bedroom apartment designated for an on-site superintendent.

This development includes 15 supportive units for individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, with services provided by Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc.

The One Carleton Green project aims to advance three New York State Housing Goals: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the Community Renewal and Revitalization Project, and the Workforce Opportunity Project.

It is designed as an all-electric building with a high level of energy performance, utilizing Energy Star products and materials. It will earn certification under Enterprise Green Communities Criteria 2020 Plus, along with additional Stretch Sustainability Measures. Features include site-sourced solar panels, EV charging stations, bike racks, and on-site resident amenities.

The project will also provide 10 fully accessible and adapted, move-in-ready units for persons with mobility impairments, and five fully accessible and adapted, move-in-ready units for persons with hearing and vision impairments.

Partners in this initiative include Georgica Green Ventures, The Kulka Group, Family Residences & Essential Enterprises Inc. (FREE), New York State Departments of Homes and Community Renewal, Empire State Development, and the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities, as well as Suffolk County, the Town of Islip, Raymond James Affordable Investments, TD Bank, and Webster Bank.

This project is part of Gov. Kathy Hochul ‘s recently announced plan to invest $25 billion housing to create or preserve 100,000 affordable units across the state of New York. The effort has already resulted in more than 2,600 affordable units created or preserved in Suffolk County. Georgica Green Ventures President & CEO David Gallo, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, and Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter were among the speakers at the groundbreaking ceremony.

One Carlton Green is more than another development complex. For those in need, it is the key to independent living.