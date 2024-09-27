Fire Island Pines Commercial Real Estate Empire Sale NOW CLOSED

An aerial view of some of the properties included in the Fire Island Pines sale, which represents one of the most significant single transaction in real estate history.

The Harbor-facing properties in Fire Island Pines are now officially sold, according to a recent announcement made by Muroff Hospitality Group. Located on southern Long Island, 60 miles east of Manhattan, the property stretches along 320 feet of the main pedestrian promenade to the residential and beach access areas in the only commercial portion of the Pines. The businesses include The Blue Whale, the Hotel, the Pool Deck, the Canteen, the Gym, the Pavilion, and various commercial spaces; plus, a 3-bedroom house and a 16-bedroom house to accommodate employee housing. This transaction represents approximately 75% of the commercial property in Fire Island Pines, a world-renowned, vehicle-free, waterfront resort complex located 90 minutes from New York City. The Pines is the location of the most expensive real estate on Fire Island and has evolved into the best-known, wealthiest, upscale gay community in the world.

This transaction caps a year-long process of marketing and negotiations and ensures that the resort’s continuity is a safe place for the LBGTQ+ community. The Sellers were Outpost Pines, LLC, and Ruff Picketty, LLC. The Resort has long been managed by PJ MacAteer, the President of Outpost Pines LLC. and owner of Sip N Twirl, Pines Bistro, and Pines Pizza, which are not part of this transaction. The buyer is Fire Island Pines Holdings LLC, a company owned and controlled by Tristan Schukraft, an entrepreneur who owns several businesses, including Mistr: A telemedicine app that offers access to Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP); The Abbey and Chapel LGBTQ+ nightclubs in West Hollywood, CA.; The Tryst Hotel in Puerto Rico; The Tryst Hotel in Puerto Vallarta; Circo nightclub in Puerto Rico. Mitch Muroff of Muroff Hospitality Group represented the Sellers and secured the Buyer in this exclusive listing. The sales price was $15,500,000, and the transaction closed in New York, New York, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

Muroff Hospitality Group serves the greater New York – New England Region as the preeminent boutique hospitality brokerage firm representing independent and franchised hoteliers, restauranteurs and Innkeepers with an unparalleled range of personalized services.