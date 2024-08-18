GALACTIC RODEO: 25 Years of the Pines Party

The costumes and sheer visual splendor of the Pines Party are always a treat. This year’s “Galactic Rodeo” theme did not disappoint. There were otherworldly warlords, cosmic cowboys, space junkies, and a bunch of other characters in this wild space opera by the sea in Fire Island Pines. The Stonewall Community Foundation, the Pines Foundation, and the Fire Island Pines Seashore Defense Fund benefited from funds raised by this grand spectacle.