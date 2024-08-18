Newspaper cover

GALACTIC RODEO: 25 Years of the Pines Party

Photos by Robert Zash
Pines Party 2024
The party went on until dawn.
Photo by Robert Zash.

The costumes and sheer visual splendor of the Pines Party are always a treat. This year’s “Galactic Rodeo” theme did not disappoint. There were otherworldly warlords, cosmic cowboys, space junkies, and a bunch of other characters in this wild space opera by the sea in Fire Island Pines. The Stonewall Community Foundation, the Pines Foundation, and the Fire Island Pines Seashore Defense Fund benefited from funds raised by this grand spectacle.

Dante Morelli, Thomas Bovino, Maggie Angelova, and Paul Schober.Photo by Robert Zash.
Matt Belitsky, Hal Rubenstein, David Aldea, and David Nickle.Photo by Robert Zash.
Allen Rogers, and Mark Basta.Photo by Robert Zash.
“Say, Candy and Ronnie, have you seen them yet
Oh, but they’re so spaced out…” Elton John.Photo by Robert Zash.
Syrennara and Keshion Reid.

