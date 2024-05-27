Peter Burke (1955-2023)

With heavy hearts and fondest memories, we announce the passing of our dearly loved Peter Burke. Peter left us peacefully on November 19, 2023, in the loving company of his precious wife Sarah and his loyal 110 lb. puppy Boone, and no doubt Hitch the wandering orange tabby was in attendance somewhere nearby.

Born in 1955 in Newark, N.J., Peter was third in line of the four Burke boys. With his shock of blonde hair and his piercing blue eyes, he stood out like an angel among us more earthly creatures. Together with his brothers, he enjoyed the good fortune to call Fire Island his home-away-from-home and for years to come, Peter was a legendary mainstay in the Ocean Beach scene. His amenable demeanor and infectious laugh warmed the hearts of everyone who was privileged enough to know him. He was indeed a force of light and a prince among men.

Survived by his adoring wife Sarah and his brothers Kevin and Edmund and their families, he is sorely missed and we celebrate his life and his indomitable spirit as dearly as we regard this little sandy strip of paradise he loved and called his home for so many years. Go Bay Ratz!