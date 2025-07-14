Robert Moses Bridge Closures Disrupt Beach-Bound Traffic

Delays and disruptions are the result of the DOT’s partial closure of the Robert Moses Bridge after an inspection on Sunday night.

An emergency closure of the Robert Moses Bridge this morning blocked access to the beach and the associated commerce. The closure resulted from reports received by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) of debris falling from the bridge made by a charter boat captain on Sunday evening, around 9 p.m. An initial overnight inspection led to a partial closure. The one-way traffic remained in place until a secondary inspection was conducted. The bridge is the only vehicle access point to Robert Moses State Park and also serves as an entry to Jones Beach.

By 1 p.m., both lanes were reopened, but water vessel passage under the bridge remains restricted until further notice.

This report was updated at 1:30 p.m. on July 14.