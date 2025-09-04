Four Curious Rules When You Visit Fire Island National Seashore

The maritime heritage of Fire Island is evident in shipwrecks like the “Bessie White.” However, attempting to take a piece of it as a trophy is a federal crime that could result in substantial fines or jail time. Don’t do it!

Fire Island National Seashore is considered a go-to destination for so many Long Islanders, both seasonally and year-round, especially for its beaches, picnic spots, and parks. Though there are many different rules visitors keep in mind as prescribed by the Fire Island National Seashore (FINS), some exist quietly on the books. Still, the public is expected to adhere to them, regardless of whether they are visiting these National Park Service (NPS) territories at the height of summer or on a starkly beautiful winter’s day.

BEACHCOMBING: Picking out seashells is a popular activity for everyone to enjoy at the beach, but on Fire Island, there is a limit on how many shells you can collect for personal use. According to the NPS website, you are only allowed to gather no more than two quarts of shells. You also need to make sure that they are not inhabited by living creatures, such as snails, mollusks, or other animals that might be using the shells.

ARTIFACT DISCOVERIES: FINS takes pride in its museum collections and their Native American Heritage history, particularly in the main categories of Archaeology, History, Archives, Ethnography, Biology, and Paleontology, as noted on the NPS website. As is the case with all NPS assets, if you find an Indigenous artifact while visiting Fire Island, it is not yours to keep as a souvenir. It belongs directly to the federal government, as confirmed by direct communication from FINS. Attempting to keep it is considered a felony, and fines or jail time could apply. This rule also applies to wreckage bounty that may come ashore on Fire Island from time to time. All artifact discoveries are protected by the Archaeological Resources Protection Act (ARPA) and the Antiquities Act.

FAUNA REMAINS: Similar to the artifacts, if you happen to come across any other findings at the beach—including whalebones or other mammal parts—you must not collect or keep them. Doing so can threaten or disturb the surrounding wildlife within the park, so it’s best to keep your distance and be mindful of the environment. These rules are also outlined within the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA).

METAL DETECTORS: There has been some discussion about using metal detectors on federal land in certain social media groups, but FINS confirmed that metal detection is prohibited within its boundaries. Some Long Island State Parks, including Robert Moses, permit metal detectors on the beaches with a permit for a moderate fee. Other restrictions might apply, such as limits on the size of digging tools, reporting objects found, and restoring the digging site. Further east on Fire Island, at Smith Point in Suffolk County Parks, metal detector use is also allowed with similar permit requirements. Their website emphasizes that flora and dunes should not be disturbed during such activities.

Keep in mind; these rules are in place to maintain the quality of natural resources for fellow park goers and future generations. Respect them.

For more information, please visit Fire Island National Seashore’s (FINS) website at www.nps.gov.

Also visit New York State Office of Parks Recreation and Historic Preservation and Suffolk County Parks for additional guidance.