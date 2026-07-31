William Floyd Estate to Commemorate 250th Anniversary of Declaration Signing

The William Floyd Estate in Mastic Beach will commemorate a lesser-known moment in Long Island history on Aug. 2 with a full day of free historical programs marking the 250th anniversary of William Floyd’s signing of the Declaration of Independence.

While July 4 is widely recognized as the date of the Declaration of Independence, the actual signing took place on Aug. 2, 1776, including by Floyd, the only person from Long Island to sign the document. In recognition of that anniversary, Fire Island National Seashore will host a series of talks, exhibits, demonstrations and activities throughout the day at the William Floyd Estate, offering visitors an opportunity to learn more about Floyd, his family and the history surrounding the Revolution.

The event, William Floyd Estate: He Dared to Sign, will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the estate, 245 Park Drive, Mastic Beach. Admission is free.

The day will begin at 9 a.m. with daily viewing hours for the Old Mastic House exhibit, allowing visitors to explore the historic estate throughout the day. Colonial games will also be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering an activity for visitors of all ages.

At 10 a.m., the first scheduled program, “William Floyd: Revolution and Legacy,” will take a closer look at Floyd’s life and the risks he took by signing the Declaration of Independence. Described as a wealthy plantation owner, Floyd risked his home and property when he signed the document. The program will feature a conversation with the curator about Floyd’s life and legacy as a rebel, Signer, and gentleman farmer. Reservations are required, and visitors should meet on the porch of the Old Mastic House by 10 a.m.

Running throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., “Marked for Rebellion: Signing the Declaration on August 2nd” is an interactive program centered on the act of signing the Declaration of Independence. Visitors will have the opportunity to sign their names with a quill pen on parchment paper. The drop-in program will take place in an outdoor tent near the Old Mastic House, allowing guests to participate at any time during the five-hour period.

At noon, visitors can attend “William Floyd and a Legacy of Service,” which will examine the history of military service in Floyd’s family. The program will provide a deeper look at the military service of William Floyd and his descendants, showcase objects on exhibit, and offer an in-depth look at their history. Reservations are required, and participants are asked to meet at the porch of the Old Mastic House by noon.

The afternoon will continue at 1 p.m. with “A Nation in Focus: Exploring History Through Photographic Archives.” In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, the program will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how the William Floyd Estate’s photographic collection is used to help shape historical knowledge. Through a guided archival experience, participants will examine photographs from the Floyd collection and explore how different photographic processes and contextual elements can reveal histories connected to the people, places, and moments captured in the images. Reservations are required, and guests should meet on the porch of the Old Mastic House by 1 p.m.

At 3 p.m., the final scheduled talk, “Taxed Treasures: Objects That Shaped a Revolution,” will give visitors the chance to view historical objects from the collection that were affected by taxes imposed by the British Parliament through the Sugar Act of 1764 and the Stamp Act of 1765. The 30-minute interactive program will explore significant imports and the effects they had on the daily lives of Americans and on generations of the Floyd family. Visitors will be admitted to the reception room to view the objects and learn about their significance in relation to the Declaration of Independence and the family members who used them. Reservations are required, and participants should meet at the Old Mastic House porch by 3 p.m.

To register, visitors should email fiis_information@nps.gov and include the name of the program in the body of the email. Fire Island National Seashore can also be reached at 631-399-2030. For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/fiis/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.