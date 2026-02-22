Fire Island Sharpshooters to Return After Failing to Make Their Deer-Killing Quota

Sharpshooters are scheduled to return to Fire Island again from Feb. 23-27 this week.

Fire Island National Seashore (FINS) has announced that contracted sharpshooters will be deployed once again after historically frigid weather hindered their scheduled deer culling efforts in the latter half of January.

Said removal efforts will take place this week, from February 23 through 27, on the grounds of William Floyd Estate in Mastic Beach, as well as National Park Service Tracts on Fire Island proper. When operations are taking place, said areas will be closed to the public.

“NPS is charged with maintaining a balanced ecosystem for the benefit of the environment and for current and future visitors to enjoy. White-tailed deer damage plants and eat most native plant species. Having an overabundance of deer in these areas shrinks the size of our forested areas and prevents forest regeneration. Damage from deer also decreases habitat available for native birds and other wildlife,” reads the repeated language on the most recent FINS press release.

Eight winters later, and approaching the 10th anniversary of the NPS Northeast Region’s approval of the Deer Management Plan, the subject of lethal methods to control the Fire Island white-tailed deer population continues to spark division and controversy. Many in our social media pages voiced disgust in the euphemisms used in the NPS/FINS lexicon to neutralize what the action really is—the killing of animals.

“Disgusting. When is this mass slaughter under the guise of ‘conservation’ going to stop?” wrote Leslie Lanigan of East Islip on the fireislandnews.com Facebook page on January 18.

Proponents of hunting have also voiced fatigue:

“Why don’t they let real hunters go hunt these deer instead of sending in professional sharp-shooting murderers by the DEC?” wrote Rich Ozgercin of Centereach on the Facebook page, also on January 18.

Presently, FINS states that the meat from slaughtered deer is donated to food banks. In 2024, 1,950 pounds of venison, extracted from 98 deer, (an average of 19.9 lbs. per animal) was donated to the Harry Chapin Food Bank in Hauppauge, the last year any data on the subject appears to be available.

It is worth noting that more harsh winter weather is predicted this week, arriving just in time for the for next visit.