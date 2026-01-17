National Park Service Winter Deer Culling Scheduled for Mastic Beach and Fire Island National Seashore Properties

A photo of a doe taken at Watch Hill earlier this winter—one of the territories where NPS deer culling will take place this month.

Fire Island National Seashore (FINS) has announced that professional sharpshooters will be deployed to the grounds surrounding the William Floyd Estate in Mastic Beach and National Park Service (NPS) tracks (including but not limited to Watch Hill, the Sunken Forest, and Fire Island Lighthouse) on Fire Island proper, as they commence their eighth winter of deer culling operations for the remainder of this month.

“NPS is charged with maintaining a balanced ecosystem for the benefit of the environment and for current and future visitors to enjoy. White-tailed deer damage plants and eat most native plant species. Having an overabundance of deer in these areas shrinks the size of our forested areas and prevents forest regeneration. Damage from deer also decreases habitat available for native birds and other wildlife,” reads the statement released by FINS on January 16.

The statement goes on to say that “deer removal operations” will be carried out by sharpshooters only on federal-owned lands. Furthermore, in the interests of public safety, areas of the park will be closed when active “reduction activities” are taking place.

This action is taking place in accordance with the integrated White-Tailed Deer Management Plan approved by the NPS Northeast Region in April 2016.