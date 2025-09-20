The Storied Legacy of “The Gables” in Seaview: Cursed or Coincidence?

Fire Island is known for its rich history. Tucked away within the seaside community of Seaview lies a home with a tale entirely its own. Nicknamed The Gables by its primary owner, this peculiar home is said to carry a curious curse: three consecutive owners have divorced shortly after moving in. But that all changed 40 years ago.

In the 1940s, the property was purchased by conglomerate magnate Walter W. Weismann. His purchase was through a ruse designed to get around a prohibition against Jews owning property in Seaview. His non-Jewish secretary was the official purchaser of the five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home.

Known for his lavish lifestyle, he and his wife, Dorothy, hosted black-tie gatherings at the estate. Women wore cocktail dresses, and guests were served by wait staff wearing white gloves. Weismann docked his enormous yacht on the bayside and added a dock house for entertaining, which was allegedly also the hideaway of his mistress. He named the property The Gables, drawing attention to the architectural features of the pitched roof, where two sides meet to form a triangular space that stands out from the structure, also known as gables.

After Weismann’s death, his wife subdivided the property, selling it off to the famed photographer Bert Stern and his ballerina wife, Allegra Kent. Unbeknownst to the worldly couple, an unfortunate pattern would emerge for decades to follow. Every couple who moved in saw their marriage end in divorce within seven years, unfortunately, beginning with Kent and Stern. When their marriage ended, the house was sold to an attorney and his wife. The two of them saw the same fateful descent into divorce, in turn, and the home was sold to Rodney W. Nichols and his wife, Carolyn, a children’s book publisher. Some of her original sketches were left behind for current owners to discover—after their marriage also came to an end. The home was then sold off again, but this time things were different.

When Arlene and Richard (Dick) Kossoff bought the house nearly 40 years ago, they had no idea about its supposed curse. Once they learned, a friend walked through the rooms, ringing a bell to “cleanse” any lingering spirits. Whether it worked or not, the couple’s marriage has thrived, breaking the decades-long streak. The two agree that it was simply fate for the previous owners. The house had no negative implications on their marriages.

After renting seasonally in the area for 14 years, the couple decided it was time to buy their own place on the island. “What drew me to the house, once inside, was its uniqueness and spaciousness; the space seemed to be an endless maze of doors opening and closing,” Arlene shared. “I loved the irregular sizing of the rooms, walls, and ceilings. It all spoke to me, the dream that it could all be mine!”

Over the years, The Gables became more than a house—it was a community hub, the central meeting place for gatherings with friends and family. Dick took up woodworking, Arlene volunteered as Seaview treasurer, and their children scooped ice cream and bussed tables in Ocean Beach. “Purchasing the home wasn’t an investment,” Arlene shared. “It was medicine.”

Now, after decades of special summers on Fire Island, Arlene and Dick are preparing to let go of The Gables. One of their favorite traditions has been a legendary Fourth of July party, which they were fortunate to celebrate one final time. The couple hopes the next owner appreciates the home’s rich history, unique design, and spirit of love they believe has finally broken the home’s spell.

"The Gables" in Seaview is still available and has recently been reduced in price.