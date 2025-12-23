Vintage Toy Shopping and Chasing Childhood Nostalgia

Educational philosopher Maria Montessori famously said, “Play is the work of childhood and toys are the tools of childhood.” However, is childhood a brief stage of life or a state of mind shaped by nostalgic memories of youth?

The He-Man action figure, the Pee-wee Herman pull-string doll, the Rainbow Brite doll, and the Thundercats metal lunch box are among my generation’s fondest memories. As 40-something-year-olds, finding one of these artifacts of the past brings us back to those Saturday morning cartoons or to playing with friends for countless hours—not through a game console, but outside in wooded areas with our favorite action figures.

Rediscovering these so-called tools of childhood has spurred a boom in collectors, who find their fix of nostalgia by treasure hunting at one of the many vintage toy or antique shops along the South Shore.

“I hear it all the time: ‘I had this as a kid.’ Many of the customers are looking for their childhood again,” stated Kirk Laffman, manager of Oakdale Antique Plaza.

“We specialize in toys and other nostalgic items from 1885 to 1985 and host multiple vendors”, Laffman explained.

“Vintage ‘90s toys, I feel, have not peaked in demand yet. One of my biggest selling items is the motion-activated tin toys, such as those by Marx or Wyandotte, which date back to the 1930s and 1950s. They are not just a shelf-sitter. You can turn them on and show off how they work. The price ranges from $20 to over $100 if they work.”

“The other popular item is the slot cars [miniature electrified model cars that run on a grooved track], which date from the late ‘50s to the early ‘70s,” Laffman went on to say. “The values range from $10 to $1,000. An example is the $975 Batman and Robin Batmobile. Many slot-car racing clubs attract people of all ages, from 40 to 60. Aurora cars are one of the more popular brands… In many cases, today’s toys are tomorrow’s garbage. The craftsmanship of the older toys is made to last; they are constructed with steel and hard tin, as compared to polyurethane plastics, which crack and break in cold temperatures.”

A half-mile east of Oakdale Antique Plaza is Milo Toys & Collectables, an emporium of childhoods past for all ages.

“We have anything from the 1920s to the early 2000s. Our customers are of all ages. The vintage Pokémon cards, WWF wrestlers, Star Wars, vintage Power Rangers, Rainbow Brite, and Strawberry Shortcake are among my top sellers for many customers in their late 30s to early 40s,” stated toy seller Chris Cassino of Milo Toys.

“The shift in collectible toy trends depends on the release of new movies, which increases demand and prices. An example is Star Wars. Since there have not been any recent movies or shows, the toys have become more affordable.”

“What has gone down in demand recently is first-generation Nintendo stuff, because a lot of the old games can now be downloaded, leaving the cartridge-based content behind. The original Xbox stuff has surprisingly seen an increase in demand,” explained Cassino.

Vintage toy shopping isn’t just about reliving your childhood; it’s also a way to explore a window into the past. While I was reminiscing with vintage Ghostbusters action figures, my seven-year-old son found a 1950s Marx tin wind-up alligator for $15. This 70-year-old toy has become his favorite and the first thing he shows off to his friends, who wind it up and enjoy hours of fun at the expense of not playing their Nintendo Switch.

Additional Key Places to Explore:

Blast from the Past of Bay Shore: Vintage toys and collectables are centered on the childhoods of late Gen Xers and Millennials. Within the store are multiple original game console demo displays and a handful of vintage arcade games. A wide selection of gaming systems—ranging from Atari, Sega Genesis, first-generation Nintendo, Super Nintendo, Nintendo 64, and first-generation PlayStation—are all set at competitive prices. Action figures such as Thundercats, Ghostbusters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, He-Man, WWF action figures, G.I. Joes, and a selection of ‘80s VHS and records further enhance your trip back to the 1980s.

Remember Yesteryears: Hosting over 100 vendors, this Oakdale venue in Lighthouse Commons holds the distinction of being Long Island’s largest antique and vintage center. With inventory constantly changing, you may discover that old rusty or dusty items—or new-old-stock treasures—are within your reach. It’s a must in your vintage toy exploration journey.