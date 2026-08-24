American Innovation: The Evolution Hanging in Your Home

When you think of American innovation, your mind probably goes to automobiles, computers, or smartphones. Yet one of the most overlooked examples of everyday innovation hangs right in front of your windows. Modern blinds and shades have evolved over thousands of years, from simple coverings made of reeds, bamboo, and cloth in ancient Egypt, China, and Persia to the sophisticated window treatments homeowners enjoy today.

Several of the most significant advances in modern window treatments came from American inventors and manufacturers. Venetian blinds took a major step in 1841, when John Hampson of New Orleans created a mechanism to control the horizontal slats. In 1946, Hunter Douglas helped transform the industry by expanding the production of aluminum blinds, making modern window treatments more widely available to homeowners. In 1950, the vertical blind was invented in Kansas City by Frederick and Edward Bopp. That list goes on and on to today, when you can control blind angles and heights from an app on your phone without even leaving the couch.

Those innovations have given homeowners more choices than ever before. From motorized shades and cordless systems to energy-efficient fabrics and custom designs, selecting the right window treatment has become much more than just appearance.

“At The Blind Spot, we pride ourselves on staying updated with the newest innovations, and we continue to drive new products from the manufacturers to the consumers,” Joe Arceri, co-owner of The Blind Spot, said. “We constantly keep our showroom and salesmen updated on the newest products in this rapidly moving industry; we feel that falling behind means falling out, and we plan on giving our customers the best and newest innovated shades for their own unique situations.”

Today’s blinds do far more than block sunlight. Motorization has become one of the biggest advancements in the industry, adding a convenience that Hampson and the Bopp brothers could never imagine. While motorization has been around for a while, it has only been over the last few years that it’s significantly increased for users.

“Now all motorized shades we sell connect to your phone via Bluetooth and have rechargeable battery packs with optional solar panels, which, when paired together, means you will almost never need to charge your motorized shades with normal use,” Arceri explained. “The ease of access to motorized shades just hasn’t been seen before in homes.”

American ingenuity has transformed a simple necessity into a modern customizable home feature. As manufacturers continue to develop new designs and features, local companies like The Blind Spot will continue to deliver those innovations to homeowners across Long Island. “The window treatment industry is booming with the housing market on the Island,” Arceri said. We work with many creative homeowners to bring their dreams for their homes into reality, and we are proud to be at the cutting edge of innovation.”

Visit The Blind Spot’s Long Island Showrooms:

93 East Main Street, Babylon Village • (631) 789-3389

The Blind Spot Inc., 3303 Merrick Road, Wantagh • (516) 783-7001

Also visit their website at theblindspotli.com