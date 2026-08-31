The Children’s Bedroom: Making Proactive Window Treatment Decisions When There are Children in the Household

One can have the most beautiful coastal home with the most sophisticated décor, but children are our most precious asset. Those of us with children know we must consider their needs in every decision we make—including the window treatments we choose for the rooms where they sleep and for other rooms in our home.

“The number one priority is safety,” says Joseph Arceri, co-owner of The Blind Spot, with showrooms in Babylon Village and Wantaugh. “Think about the old-style shades everybody used to have with pull cords. When you pull them up, you’re left with six feet of string. That’s not safe for a child.”

“That’s why 95% of everything we sell now doesn’t even have a string or chain. It’s all cordless—push up, pull down with a spring-loaded motor. There are no strings involved in the design of shades or blinds. We try to avoid them at all costs. It’s the last thing we want. It creates an unsafe environment when children are involved.”

That is sound advice, not just for parents but for pet owners as well.

However, there is more to consider when addressing children’s needs at every stage of development, particularly regarding window treatments in the home and in their bedrooms.

“When you have newborns or small children, parents want their kids to sleep,” Arceri stated. “Make that room as dark as possible and give your child the best chance to sleep. We put a lot of room-darkening shades in children’s bedrooms, as well as light-blocking rails on the sides, to help keep sunlight and streetlight glare from coming in and disrupting their sleep patterns.”

What about when the child starts to get older?

“That’s when parents start asking for light-filtering shades,” Arceri replied with amusement. “Parents tell me, ‘No, we want to wake them up; otherwise, they will sleep all day!’”

However, like all rooms in the house, we want our children’s bedrooms to be beautiful. So, aesthetics must be considered when it comes to the overall look of a child’s bedroom.

“What looked cute in the nursery may not make sense 10 years later as your child is growing up,” Arceri added.

Other best practices Arceri points out are the materials themselves.

“Kids tend to be a little rough with their stuff. Avoid easily stainable materials. Stick to faux wood or wooden blinds that are durable and easy to clean.”

Visit The Blind Spot’s Long Island Showrooms:

93 East Main Street, Babylon Village • (631) 789-3389

The Blind Spot Inc., 3303 Merrick Road, Wantagh • (516) 783-7001

Also visit their website at theblindspotli.com