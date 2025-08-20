Fighting the Good Fight at Fire Island Pines

Michael and I attended the 47th Annual Lambda Legal Fundraiser in Fire Island Pines. The reception was held at the home of Matthew Mitchell. Many were in attendance. The party continued Saturday afternoon with a pool party at James Dale and David Lam’s spectacular house on the Ocean. Ken Jennings, CEO of Lambda Legal, spoke powerfully about our government’s revised positions on the gay and trans populations. Lambda work remains essential and relevant. We must support them so they can continue the fight. In attendance was New York State Assemblyman Tony Simone (District 75, West Side of Manhattan.)

The Fire Island Pines Pines Fire Department had their annual barbecue on Saturday, July 26. It was well attended, the food was great, and the weather was favorable. Raffles were sold, and the prizes were many top drawer Fire Island goodies. In attendance were Mike and Laura Hartstien, who lived in the Pines for many years and moved to Florida four years ago. Laura was a key member of the FIPAP board for many happy and productive years in the Pines. It was good to see them.

The Blue Whale has an open mic piano bar on Friday and Saturday nights beginning at 10 p.m. with Julie James as hostess and Lance Horn at the piano.

BYOB is a new open mic piano session venue in the Pines featuring Jack Aaronson, at The Broadway Salon, 12 Ocean Walk, every Monday from 8-11 p.m.

FIPAP will present Pure Glitter, a reading of a new play by Douglas Lyons, on August 16 at 6 p.m. at Whyte Hall, featuring Broadway and TV stars: Nathan Lee Graham, Conrad Ricamora, and Tomas Matos.

The Visitors Center in the Pines has an exhibit featuring 15 original pre-works by Tom of Finland titled Before the Men, running now through September 30.

Save the dates for Pines Conservation Society’s annual brunch and art auction on August 31, from 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at Whyte Hall. Crayton Robey and Dr. Ed Schulhafer will be honored.

Also at the end of August, FIPAP will present Rent, directed by Joe Barros, at Whyte Hall, on Saturday, August 30, and Sunday, August 3l, at 6 p.m. The show is already in rehearsal, with an exciting all-star Pines cast. This show was produced on Broadway by Jeffrey Seller, a frequent guest in the Pines, and who also directed one of my shows.