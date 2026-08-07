Selling Your Long Island Home? Don’t Overlook Your Windows! 

In today’s competitive Long Island housing market, many sellers are asking the same question: “How can I maximize my home’s value and leave a lasting first impression on potential buyers?” While kitchen renovations, fresh paint, and new landscaping often come to mind, one upgrade that is frequently overlooked is custom window treatments.

Designer blinds, shutters, shades, and custom window coverings are often the finishing touches that help transform a seller’s house into a home buyers will remember. These professionally treated windows add style, enhance a home’s natural light, and create a polished look that is stunning and impressive during every showing, instantly elevating a home’s appearance.

Unlike the standard, off-the-shelf options you often see, custom window treatments are tailored to each window’s exact dimensions and your home’s overall look.

“It helps add value to a home and shows that you care about the home you live in. A well- educated buyer that appreciates good shades will know that this person went above and beyond and spent this money,” Joe Arceri, co-owner of The Blind Spot: Custom Blinds, Shades & Draperies of Babylon and Wantagh, said.

For more than 40 years, since 1985, The Blind Spot, owned by brothers Joseph and John Arceri, has helped Long Island homeowners elevate their spaces with custom window treatments that are designed to complement every style and budget. From timeless plantation shutters and elegant shades to sleek motorized blinds, The Blind Spot offers expert guidance, quality products, and professional installation from start to finish.

The Blind Spot also offers an extensive selection of custom blinds, shades, drapery, curtains, and shutters in a wide variety of designs, colors, and materials that complement virtually any decor. From hard treatments made using materials such as wood or vinyl to soft treatments created with fabrics such as curtains and drapery, The Blind Spot has you covered.

“Among Long Islanders, the most popular ones we sell are faux-wood blinds due to their being more cost-effective. Most people will love silhouettes, but they are just a pricier shade,” Arceri said. “Honeycomb shades have also been around for a long time and always stayed our most popular.”

Customers can find exquisite solutions that balance beauty, durability, comfort, and everyday practicality. Those seeking the latest in-home automation can also explore motorized systems that combine convenience with sleek, contemporary design.

Whether you’re a homeowner preparing to sell or one simply investing in your home’s beauty and comfort, custom window treatments are a smart upgrade that adds lasting value to your home. Visit The Blind Spot’s showroom or schedule a free design consultation to discover window treatments tailored for your home, style, and budget.

“We come to your house, we measure all your windows, and we have sample books for all the shades that we sell, and we go over the different types of shades and what will work best in each window,” Arceri said. “At the end of the consultation, we will give you the price of what you are interested in, and you decide whether to buy or not. There is no obligation for you, and doesn’t cost the customer a dime.”

Visit The Blind Spot’s Long Island Showrooms:

93 East Main Street, Babylon Village • (631) 789-3389

The Blind Spot Inc., 3303 Merrick Road, Wantagh • (516) 783-7001

Also visit their website at theblindspotli.com