Upgrade Your Home with the Best in Class: Sanctuary Home & Patio

As we steam into April and spring is officially upon us, annual spring cleaning will commence around Long Island homes. For many homeowners, it’s a jumpstart in preparing for another famous Long Island summer that we are fortunate to relish. The outdoors is a staple in these months we wait all year for, with backyards and patios providing sanctuary for all. If you want to upgrade your outdoor living, there’s no one better to trust than Sanctuary Home & Patio based at 136 South St. Oyster Bay, New York.

Offering high-end outdoor furniture, outdoor accessories, home décor, gifts, garden accessories, planters, and more, Sanctuary can help turn your dream transformation into a reality. Having been in business since 2013, Sanctuary has become a top name in outdoor design, not just on Long Island but servicing the entire Tri-State area. The company features top brands like Brown Jordan, Barlow Tyrie, Gloster, and TUUCI.

“We concentrate on higher-end brands that offer better quality for our clients,” said co-owner and operator Dottie Simons.

Simons and co-owner Carrie Leopold have been at this together for a long time. Together, they ran operations for Dodds & Eder Home, which they have since transitioned into their own company, Sanctuary Home & Patio. The dynamic duo headlines a very talented team on which the company prides itself. That staff combines over 30 years of experience to provide customers looking to upgrade their homes with the best service possible.

When your passion is what you do for work, it’s not work, and you put forth your best every day, which is precisely what the Sanctuary team does.

“It gives us the chance to be creative all the time; the chance to design for people is very exciting,” Simons said when speaking about how much she loves the work they do. “We love working as a team, and we really have fun.”

That doesn’t stop at their team; they are eager and happy to work with other trades. Sanctuary will collaborate with carpenters, architects, landscape architects, and interior designers, just to name a few, to ensure the customers get exactly what they want on their projects.

Working closely with numerous manufacturers provides versatility. Whether you seek state-of-the-art furniture, unique firepits, top-of-the-line shade architecture, or the latest outdoor accessories, they have you covered. Offering free design consultations seven days a week and site visits, Sanctuary will partner with you to create a surefire setup to impress your family and friends. Communication and collaboration with the customer are essential, and their best interests are always prioritized. When working with Sanctuary, you will feel more like a collaborator and less like a customer. Sanctuary Home & Patio doesn’t just design it; they can also help finish the look off. With their selection of solar lights, decorative citronellas, and outdoor throw pillows, they’re sure to provide a clean, complete look.

Sanctuary is also there to provide a stress-free outlet during the busy holidays. They have a decor selection for every holiday season to help make each one more festive, offering a large Christmas collection of live trees, custom-decorated wreaths, ornaments, and even gifts. It is a true do-it-all, locally owned and operated company that provides the best service all year round.

“We’re very well respected within our industry,” explained Simons.

With fair pricing, enthusiastic staff, and a top-notch design team, it’s a recipe for a successful and top outdoor design company. They have the ratings and reviews to back it up, with a 4.9 rating on Google, and their website.

“Sanctuary Home & Patio has the best outdoor furniture, hands down, as well as amazing accessories and beautiful flowers,” said one reviewer by the name of Jodi L.

“I have been buying from Dottie for 27 years. The quality of what they offer is top-notch. Head on over; they will not disappoint.”

If you want to upgrade your home and yard, don’t hesitate to call the professionals of Sanctuary Home & Patio’s professionals. Visit the showroom or check out their website to view their gallery of beautifully completed projects.

Sanctuary Home & Patio is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. • 136 South St. Oyster Bay, New York • 516-870-3860 • sanctuaryhp.com.