Two Rescued in Great South Bay from Overturned Sailboat by Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau

The 19-foot sailboat overturned in the Great South Bay. Both passengers were wearing lifejackets and were safely rescued by SCDP.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers rescued two individuals from the Great South Bay on Sunday evening, one mile south of East Islip Marina.

Two men were riding aboard a 19-foot-long sailboat when it overturned at about 5 p.m. One of them managed to call 911 from his cell phone. Lt. Thomas Stanzoni and Suffolk County Police Officers Robert Reuter and Kevin Butler aboard Marine Juliet responded to the emergency call. They found one of them hanging onto the mast, and the other sitting on the boat’s side upon arrival at the scene. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary towed the boat to the nearby Marina. The names of the 48 and 58-year-old passengers were not released, but both men were wearing life jackets and reported as unharmed.