West Islip

West Islip Environmental Club Welcomes Save the Great South Bay

By Shoshanna McCollum Posted on
The West Islip High School Environmental Club recently welcomed representatives from Save the Great South Bay for an engaging and educational visit focused on protecting local waterways. During the presentation, the representatives discussed how oyster farming and reseeding initiatives play a vital role in restoring water quality and strengthening the Great South Bay ecosystem.

Students learned about the environmental impact of these projects and the importance of community involvement in conservation efforts. Following the presentation, club members presented a $670 donation to support Save the Great South Bay’s ongoing restoration work.

The visit highlighted the power of student action and reinforced the district’s commitment to environmental stewardship, leaving students inspired to continue supporting efforts that protect the bay for future generations.

Club members presented a $670 donation to support the organization’s initiatives.Photo courtesy of West Islip School District.

