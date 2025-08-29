Labor Day Weekend and Past Tumbleweed Tuesday: Things To Do Around the Great South Bay and Fire Island as August Ends and September Begins

“Renaissance Architecture” will be the theme of this year’s Sand Castle Robbins Rest, Fire Island. Who will be the enlightened winner?

Saturday, August 30

Robbins Rest Sand Castle Competition

A competition of sand castles! Visit the beach at Robins Rest, Fire Island to participate in a sand castle making competition, from noon to 4 p.m. This year’s theme is Renaissance Architecture; build anything from the Florentine Duomo, St. Peter’s Basilica or anything with such style! Castles are judged based on detail and creativity, use your plot of beach to build anything! Drinks and water will be available.

Annual “Catch & Release” Fishing Contest

The Ocean Beach Fishing Club’s Annual “Catch & Release” Fishing Contest, sponsored by the Incorporated Village of Ocean Beach, will be held at the dock at the Ocean Beach Marina by Maguires & the playground in Ocean Beach, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Kids 14 and under are encouraged to try their luck at catching some fish in our waters. Promoting sportsmanship, conservation, and inclusivity since 1946!

Shark Shack

Learn about the extraordinary animals that call the waters of Long Island their home at Shark Shack, a children’s program held at Robert Moses State Park, 600 Robert Moses State Parkway, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Attendees will learn fascinating details about sharks and why they are vital to a healthy beach for local wildlife and for us! Registration is not required, show up!

Sunday, August 31

Davis Park Arts & Crafts Show

The Annual Davis Park Arts & Crafts Show is a highly celebrated Labor Day tradition in the town. Spend the day browsing exciting creations at Church of the Most Precious Blood, 4 Dune Walk, Davis Park, from noon to 4 p.m. Distinctive original artworks, jewelry, gifts, handmade crafts and more are available to purchase from local vendors. You won’t want to miss this exciting day!

Friday, September 5

Artists’ Reception & Exhibition Opening

Light From Darkness, an enchanting display of local artists’ creations, will open with an artists’ reception and awards ceremony at the BAFFA Art Gallery, 47 Gillette Avenue, Sayville, from 4-6 p.m. Welcome the opening of the exhibition with the creatives who made the work possible!

JAWS at The Boulton Center

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the theater… Jaws returns to the big screen at The Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., show starts at 7:00 p.m. This special 50th Anniversary celebration of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 masterpiece isn’t just about the film; it’s the cultural phenomenon that redefined cinema with the modern summer blockbuster. Tickets: $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit boultoncenter.org/jaws.

Saturday, September 6

Captree Dockside Family Festival

Ahoy Mateys! Stop by the Dockside Family Festival at Captree State Park from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Experience interactive pirate shows, character meet & greets, vendors, children’s games, farm animals, boat rides and more! Rain date: Sunday, September 7. An $8 vehicle use fee is in effect. For more information, please call (631) 321-3501.



Town of Islip 7th Annual SeaFest

Clams, Oysters and Shrimp, Oh My! The Town of Islip’s SeaFest returns for its 7th year at the Bay Shore Marina from noon to 6 p.m. Enjoy fresh local seafood, live entertainment, craft beer and wine, craft vendors, an interactive Family Activity Cove and more, all while surrounded by sparkling views of the Great South Bay.

Miss Isle of Fire Competition

The 5th Annual Miss Isle of Fire Competition will be held at the Island Mermaid, 780 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, from 1-5 p.m. Experience four hours of nonstop entertainment & raising money for great charities! Performances by Vicky Wisdom, Andy Mac, Tristan, Stormy Leather and more will be hosted by Ariel Sinclair. Advance tickets: $50, at the door: $60. Doors open at noon! For details, visit @islandmermaidob on Instagram.

Lindy Hop on the Bay

The Village of Ocean Beach Community Fund will host a swing dance lesson at the Ocean Beach Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, from 7-10 p.m. Join for an exciting dance, refreshments and community fun! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit oceanbeachcommunityfund.org.

Sunday, September 7

Argyle Park Annual Fair

The 51st Annual Argyle Park Fair, hosted by the Babylon Beautification Society, will be held around Argyle Park, Babylon, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring over 325 talented craft makers, you’ll converse with local artists and makers who craft unique, handmade goods. Discover creations of fashion, accessories, home decor, art, toys, jewelry, bags, food and more! In addition to the diverse array of vendors, enjoy a variety of food options, including beer and wine, live entertainment and a dedicated children’s section! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit babylonbeautification.org/annual-fair-2025.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s: Fire Island will be held once again, raising funds to support Alzheimer’s research and related charities. Starting at the Saltaire Yacht Club, the walk will travel East towards the finish line in Kismet. Check-in begins at 9:00 a.m., a ceremony to follow at 10:00 a.m., and the walk at 10:30 a.m. This event is FREE to participate in, but registration is required. For registration and more information, visit act.alz.org, or email fireislandwalk@alz.org.

