The 7th Annual New York Long Island Film Festival Returns to Lindenhurst

The New York Long Island Film Festival (NYLIFF) showcased 114 films at the Moose Lodge #1421 and the South Shore Theatre Experience, both located in Lindenhurst, over the five-day event.

After its successful introduction at last year’s festival, NYLIFF brought back the filmmaker workshop, “Shoot The Scene.” The workshop brought NYLIFF alumni together for a tightly planned, two-hour time period during the festival to set cameras, lighting & sound, direct, and shoot a scene based on a popular movie in front of a live audience of filmmakers. The team had 24 hours to edit the scene and then present the final cut during the festival awards ceremony. This year’s team was headed by Director Brian Pollock, who reimagined the famous “coffee shop scene” from the movie Heat as a film noir, with the assistance of Rob Graydon and Mike La Gatutta on camera, E.J. Acosta on sound, and actors Anthony Robert Grasso and Festival Co-Director, Gerry Ferretti.

The festival also continued this year to provide an opportunity for filmmakers to showcase their hard work and creativity. To that end, NYLIFF was thrilled to welcome back legendary actor/writer/director Dan Lauria, star of the hit television show The Wonder Years, as well as the well-respected and award-winning director/producer Frank M. Calo. They each spent time watching films, speaking with the filmmakers, and sharing their years of experience and knowledge with the entire audience.

Additionally, NYLIFF hosted a Director’s Panel, which brought experienced filmmakers to the forefront to answer questions from their peers. These award-winning local filmmakers – Maria Filippone, John Marean, Debra Markowitz, and George Massimillo – discussed a variety of topics, including streaming options, distribution, and diversity in filmmaking. Also joining the discussion was native-Long Islander Beth Laufer, who talked about her 40+ year journeyman’s career as a working SAG and AFTRA actress/producer.

Finally, the festival closed out with its second annual Sunday Awards Brunch. Awards were announced, and winners had the opportunity to say a few words and share their gratitude to everyone who helped them achieve their goals. Numerous feature films received and shared top awards, including That Creep From the Bar Last Night, Max, First Draft, Trapped Inside My Sin, The Last Houseboat, Ward D, Forever One, A Man With A Bag, Baby Fever, and Dream!. The latter is a musical film from Thailand – the first made there in over 50 years – that made its U.S.-debut at NYLIFF.

In addition, dozens of short films, ranging from just over two minutes to just under 40 minutes, were also recognized. With something for everyone, from a tale of an Uber driver running out of a charge, a visit from extra-terrestrials, the trials of romantic relationships, choosing a gravesite, running a diner, or writing the perfect script.

A surprise, historic moment occurred during the ceremony when Lauria, who grew up in Lindenhurst, won Best Actor for his role in the dramatic short 47. As he humbly told the crowd, this turned out to be his first-ever nomination, let alone win, for any of the acting he has done in film!

Rounding out the awards was the Spirit of NYLIFF award, this year presented to filmmaker Sebastian Digirolomo for his short Writer in Desire. The annual Spirit of NYLIFF Award was created to recognize a film that is often made with limited resources, no budget, and a tiny or non-existent crew, and yet somehow leaves a lasting impression, touches the heart, and delivers in a way that encapsulates what filmmaking and storytelling are all about.

“NYLIFF is committed to continuing to provide a means for filmmakers to show films, connect with their peers, and other people in the business. Making connections with industry professionals is vital,” said Ferretti.

The festival debuted in 2019 and has grown to become one of the premier festivals in New York State. Filmmakers and their families, friends, casts, and crews continue to travel from across the nation and abroad to attend this event. With support from the Village of Lindenhurst and a growing list of sponsors and celebrities, the organizers have even bigger plans for 2026, including screenplay readings, additional filmmaker workshops and discussions, and additional screening locations. Next year’s festival is scheduled to take place from October 21 to 25, 2026, and submissions are now open. Visit www.filmfreeway.com/NYLIFF or NYLIFF.com to learn more.