Great South Bay Beach Bag Reads Recommended by Jane Rosen

A curated list of cool titles that will heat up your summer, which includes some Long Island authors!

As the days linger and the promise fills the air, Long Island book lovers are packing their beach bags and curating their reading lists. Whether you’re lounging by a backyard pool, heading to JFK for a far-off adventure, or savoring a quiet afternoon at Robert Moses State Park, the right book can turn a good day into a perfect one. Here are a dozen titles that bring the spirit of the season alive, including my sixth release, Songs of Summer.

Songs of Summer

Jane L. Rosen

Travel back to Fire Island with 30-year-old Maggie Mae, whose search for her biological mother leads her to the fictional town of Bay Harbor—home to a cast of kooky, fun-loving characters. Library Journal gave it a starred review, writing: “Rosen skillfully balances romance with a nuanced exploration of family dynamics and self-discovery.” And who am I to argue with librarians? Bonus: the book includes a chapter-by-chapter playlist for a truly interactive reading experience.

It’s a Love Story

Annabel Monaghan

Stay close to home as Monaghan’s latest heroine, movie exec Jane Jackson, trades LA for a fictional Long Island town, where she must ask a favor of the last man she ever wanted to owe. Brimming with charm, laugh-out-loud wit, and just the right amount of spice, this one is pure summer escapism.

My Friends

Fredrik Backman

In this breathtaking novel, the author of A Man Called Ove takes you to a seaside town where four friends spend their summer days on a long-abandoned pier. As always, within the covers of a Backman book, you’ll laugh uproariously and cry ugly tears, all while exploring heartfelt friendships, grief, adventure, and hope. Highly recommended!

Beach House Rules

Kristy Woodson Harvey

When a family crisis brings three generations of women back to their cherished beach house, long-buried secrets and new beginnings surface. Warm, graceful, and infused with Southern charm, this story explores family, forgiveness, and the healing power of the sea.

All the Men I’ve Loved Again

Christine Pride

What happens when your exes start reappearing—and you’re no longer the woman who once loved them? This emotionally rich novel follows one woman’s journey of rediscovery as she reckons with past relationships and the choices that shaped her—a soulful, smart exploration of growth, regret, and second chances.

The Summer We Ran

Audrey Ingram

Told in dual timelines—1996, when Tess and Grant have a summer fling, and 2021, when they become gubernatorial rivals—The Summer We Ran (get it?) is everything you want in a summer read. Heartfelt, beautifully written, and deeply moving, Audrey Ingram brings her characters to life in a way that lingers long after the final page.

One Golden Summer

Carley Fortune

Yes, we’re Long Islanders—we’re not exactly lake people. But for Carley Fortune, may I suggest you make an exception? Set on the shimmering shores of Ontario’s cottage country, One Golden Summer is a nostalgic, romantic escape into the summer that changed everything. With aching longing and irresistible chemistry, it’s everything you want in a summer love story.

The Last Ferry Out

Andrea Bartz

When Abby’s fiancé dies mysteriously on a tropical island, she embarks on a quest to uncover the truth—navigating her grief and a tight-knit group of charming expats, each of whom seems to have something to hide. This twisty and atmospheric island mystery will keep you on the edge of your lounge chair.

These Heathens

Mia McKenzie

Prepare for both laughter and tears as 17-year-old Doris travels with her teacher, Mrs. Lucas, to 1960s Atlanta to confront an unwanted pregnancy. Relevant, razor-sharp, and unforgettable, These Heathens is concise enough to read over a weekend, and not a word is wasted.

And a Few Bonus Picks:

• Memoir: Uptown Girl by Christie Brinkley

• Self-Help: Your Hidden Genius by Betsy Wills and Alex Ellison

• Garden Inspiration: Love Letter to a Garden by Debbie Millman

Wherever this summer takes you, bring a book along and discover a little screenless magic.

Happy Summer Reading!