Cake or Pie? with Blair Fell

Blair Fell is a literary wonder. His work in television includes shows like Queer as Folk and the Emmy-winning California Connected. He has written a dozen plays—some award-winning, like Naked Will and The Tragic and Horrible Life of the Singing Nun, plus the downtown cult favorite Burning Habits. His essays have appeared in the HuffPost, Out, and the New York Daily News. He’s a two-time winner of the Doris Lippman Prize in Creative Writing at City College, where he first started writing his debut novel, The Sign for Home. And, his latest novel, The Disco Witches of Fire Island, is piling on the accolades—my own included. I am devouring this witty, magical, heartfelt, and sometimes heartbreaking 1980s tale.

J.R.: Disco Witches of Fire Island! Could you please provide us with your elevator pitch?

B.F.: In 1989, a young man, broken-hearted over the death of his lover due to complications from the AIDS virus, moves to Fire Island Pines and finds himself working as a bartender and living in the attic of two older men, who turn out to be members of a coven of disco witches. Mayhem, magic, and love ensue — with dancing and costumes.

J.R.: When did you first set foot on Fire Island?

B.F.: I first came to Fire Island sight unseen in the summer of 1991. I was between jobs, had just decided to be a writer, so I moved there and found a job. I found living accommodations in the attic of three older gay men, two of whom would do odd jobs around the island. They were a hoot, playing disco music all day and night, building large elaborate hats to go out dancing at four in the morning, and cooking “substances” on the stove. Two of them became models for the witches in the book. I only worked there for one summer, but I went out to visit for several years after, staying with friends. I never became a seasonal renter or anything like that. I rarely go out now, since I spend more time in Provincetown as far as gay resorts go. Oddly enough, I’m not much of a beach guy, and don’t go dancing much. Ha ha! Periodically I’ll go out to see friends though. It’s still a lovely place.

J.R.: Song request at the Ice Palace?

B.F.: “MacArthur Park” by Donna Summer

J.R.: Well, that goes well with the cake or pie theme!

Your book is set in the 80s. It’s a Saturday night in 1985 in NYC. Where are you?

B.F. In reality, I would have been in Hawaii, having just graduated from college, so dancing in bike shorts at a gay bar called Hulas. But if I were in NYC, I’d be at Uncle Charlie’s, a bar on Greenwich Avenue, getting sloshed and pretending to be French, so I could get over my nerves about talking to guys.

J.R.: Which of your plays would you like to bring back for a current run?

B.F.: I’d probably like another stab at Naked Will, which is the play that is the inspiration for my next novel. It’s due for release in 2026. The play, which was nominated for a GLAAD award, is based on Oscar Wilde’s short story The Portrait of WH and is about the queer love story that lays in the sonnets of William Shakespeare and how the inspirer of the sonnets is a boy player named Willy Hughes, who created the roles of Juliet, Desdemona, Rosalind et al in the Bard’s greatest plays. It’s a pansexual Elizabethan romance. A codpiece ripper I call it. You note that I’m not saying the title, which is currently The Two Wills — but it’s probably going to change.

J.R.: I love that title. Bicycle or on your own two feet?

B.F.: Bike always.

J.R.: Ocean, Bay, or Pool?

B.F.: Ocean. Always the ocean.

J.R.: Your lunch order at the Pines Pantry?

B.F.: One of those outrageous sandwiches, probably with meatballs or chicken … okay, the Parmesan Hero with meatballs and The Sizzler — we buy both and split so each gets a side.

J.R.: Which author, dead or alive, would you most love to blurb your latest novel?

B.F.: Armistead Maupin would have been great for Disco Witches. John Waters or Oscar Wilde for the Shakespeare novel next year.

J.R.: Your favorite podcast?

B.F.: Ugh, so many, I love Julia Louise Dreyfus’s podcast, but I also love This Queer Book Saved My Life.

J.R.: What are you binge-watching right now?

B.F.: The Pitt and Mad Dogs. Usually, it’s some teen romance, but I can’t find a good new one.

J.R.: What’s next for Blair Fell?

B.F.: I headed to Ptown July 14th for a reading event, after I did a book signing in Cherry Grove at the Ice Palace — the Disco Witches of Fire Island Tea dance took place on July 5th. I’m currently in revisions for my third novel, which is scheduled for release in the fall of 2026. It’s that pansexual Elizabethan romance I mentioned. While editing, I’m starting other books, and I’m not sure which one will win the race for the fourth novel. I write random chapters and see which project bubbles to the top. There are three at the moment that are brewing. But most of the summer will be about novel three, with any energy left dedicated to poking around. I like to have a novel finished before the next one goes out, so I’d better get to work.

J.R.: Cake or Pie?

B.F.: There’s a shop in New Jersey that makes a multilayered cake that includes a layer inside that is a pie. That’s the cake I want, one that has a layer of strawberry rhubarb pie in the middle and another layer of carrot cake, chocolate cake, and a layer of lemon tart. Heck put some peanut butter cookies on top. I want it all.

Jane L. Rosen is the author of Songs of Summer, Seven Summer Weekends, On Fire Island, A Shoe Story, Eliza Starts a Rumor, and Nine Women, One Dress. She is also a screenwriter and contributor to publications including The New Times, Tablet, and now, her hometown paper, the Fire Island and Great South Bay News.

Visit janelrosen.com for more details.