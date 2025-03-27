A Great Home in Great River

326 Great River Road in 326 Great River Road is available for sale with Signature Premier Properties, Megan Gardner, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson.

According to the seller, 326 Great River Road was built in 1976 as a model home to showcase the potential of the hamlet of Great River. This house has been well-maintained and updated to keep up with the times. This spacious center-hall colonial is a classic, designed for comfort and entertainment to embody the South Shore lifestyle.

The grand entry foyer showcases classic parquet flooring. It leads to a spacious living room with large windows and a formal dining room filled with natural light, offering plenty of space for gatherings around the table. Additionally, a great room features a wood-burning fireplace and a library bathed in natural light.

The large eat-in kitchen is a chef’s delight, featuring ample cabinetry, counter space, and room for a table to enjoy meals. Sliding doors connect the library to the private backyard. Adjacent to the kitchen is a spacious mud- room, and the laundry room offers access to the two-car attached garage and the house from the driveway and backyard.

The second floor boasts a grand primary suite with cathedral ceilings, two walk-in closets, and a spacious ensuite bathroom. It also includes three additional large bedrooms and a beautifully finished full bath with granite counters, completing the second floor.

The unfinished basement offers endless possibilities for a home office, gym, playroom, or additional living space, along with ample storage. Enjoy a large, privately fenced yard that is perfect for entertaining and is also an excellent area for bird-watching enthusiasts!

This home sits south of Montauk Highway in the highly desirable Great River community, a sought-after South Shore location.

The second floor offers views of the Connetquot River. The Bayard Cutting Arboretum, Timber Point Golf Course, and Heckscher State Park are nearby, and scenic walks, biking and hiking trails, fishing, boat launches, and picnic areas are always available, making it ideal for nature lovers.

Don’t miss this rare chance to own a classic center hall colonial in one of the most coveted locations near the Great South Bay.

This property is exclusively listed with Signature Premier Properties; Megan Gardner Licensed Real Estate Salesperson. If interested, call Megan at 631-255-3878 mobile or 631- 647-4880 office or visit her website at www.megangardnerhomes.com.