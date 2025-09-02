How do property showings and open houses change once the Fire Island summer crowds thin out?

Doug Roach

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Luxury Fire Island Homes

doug@luxuryfireislandhomes.com

(631) 519-9080

With fewer people around the island during the off-season, we can take our time showing homes during the cooler months. Buyers who come to see homes when the sun isn’t at its peak aren’t just browsing; they’re serious. Off-season showings offer a different lens on island life: streets are quieter, the beaches are less crowded, and the beauty of Fire Island’s year-round charm begins to shine through. Agents are now emphasizing features like winterization, off-season rental potential, and cozy interiors built for comfort beyond summer. While the drop in foot traffic means fewer spontaneous leads, agents turn to digital marketing and virtual tours to keep interest alive. Fall buyers are thinking about next summer or even a permanent escape from the mainland. For sellers, it’s a unique opportunity with fewer competing listings, more serious buyers, and a chance to showcase the island’s off-season appeal.

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Fire Island Sales & Rentals

alan.medvin@fisr.com

(631) 583-8898

Property showings and open houses during the summer months tend to draw foot traffic, mainly because they’re easier to attend. Many of these guests are browsing casually, with no immediate plans to buy. The ease of stopping by in flip-flops from a block away means the level of purchasing intent is often lower than in the offseason. In the offseason, particularly in the heart of winter, buyers who make the effort to attend a showing are usually far more motivated. We’ve come to recognize that someone bundling up in a heavy coat and snow boots to tour homes in January is likely serious about making a purchase. Summer open houses do have unique advantages, though. They often attract curious neighbors, who can be surprisingly valuable in spreading the word to friends or family who might be looking to purchase. This helps build buzz around a new listing and can create a sense of excitement that benefits the seller. Once the summer crowds thin out, real estate activity becomes more targeted and deliberate. Nearly all showings are by appointment, with fewer drop-ins. While the total number of visitors may drop, the quality of those visitors—measured in genuine buying interest—typically rises substantially.

Robin Citriniti

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Netter Beach Estates

rcitriniti@netterbeachestates.com

(631) 583-6100

As the summer crowds begin to thin out on Fire Island, the pace of property showings and open houses naturally shifts. With school back in session, there are fewer weekly rentals, so most showings happen on weekends. While weekday activity slows, weekends remain active with serious buyers who still come out to enjoy everything the island has to offer—whether arriving by ferry or private boat. Many spend the day relaxing on the beach, shopping, dining, and exploring current real estate listings. Open houses are generally reserved for properties for sale, not rentals, and we often see new interest from visitors attending weddings on the island. Most homes are closed and winterized by mid-November, which limits rental availability through the off-season. However, Netter Beach Estates is open 365 days a year and continues to schedule private showings throughout the fall and winter. We’re happy to meet buyers at the ferry with our Netter Beach golf carts and provide tours of available properties, even during the off-season. It’s a more relaxed time to experience the island—and a great opportunity for buyers to explore without the summer rush.

Lisa Locorriere

Licensed Associate Broker

Signature Premier Properties

info@signaturepremier.com

(631) 553-2956

Now that the summer season is winding down, the real estate market shifts into a new rhythm. The flurry of summer showings may quiet, but this change often works in favor of serious buyers. Without the distraction of casual browsers, those still searching are typically more focused and motivated to purchase before the holidays and the close of the year. Sellers, too, may adjust their strategies—reducing prices if their home didn’t move during peak season or showing greater flexibility in negotiations. While open houses become less frequent, by-appointment showings offer a more personalized experience, giving buyers a better opportunity to envision themselves in the space without the hustle of summer crowds. Fall also brings its own charm: crisp air, golden light, and colorful foliage create an inviting backdrop for properties, enhancing curb appeal in ways summer cannot. This transitional season is an ideal window for both sides—buyers can discover their island oasis in a more relaxed market, and sellers can stand out by showcasing their home’s warmth and comfort. With the pace slowed and intentions clear, fall offers a unique chance to make a move that feels both timely and inspired.