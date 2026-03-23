Digging Out for Safety: Fire Hydrant Snow Removal Contests Trend on South Shore Long Island

The fire hydrant dig-out trend happened as more than 30 inches of snow fell across Suffolk County in February, nearly tripling the amount seen in recent winters. A white blanket covered streets, driveways, and, most dangerously, fire hydrants buried beneath towering drifts, leaving even the most experienced snow shovelers struggling to keep up.

Hydrants in neighborhoods disappeared under nearly three feet of packed snow, leaving local fire departments to create an initiative greater than plows and manpower; they needed the community. From neighborhoods along the Great South Bay to towns on the North Shore, departments launched a creative call to action: a “Fire Hydrant Snow Removal Contest” inviting residents to dig out hydrants in their own neighborhoods. Participants were encouraged to clear a three-foot radius around each hydrant and share a photo on social media for a chance to win gift certificates to local restaurants.

What began as a practical safety measure quickly turned into a countywide effort, with individual departments offering their own prizes and incentives. The exhausting winter chore became a spirited, lifesaving community challenge, with a chance for prizes in sight. Bayport, Bay Shore, Blue Point, Islip, and West Islip were among the Fire Departments that held such contests in the February blizzard, and West Sayville Fire Department took the lead, hosting their contest prior to the bomb cyclone that took place in January.

“We followed suit with a lot of surrounding towns! We are very close with our community and engage with them often; our firehouse is always open for anyone to stop by and tour the place,” Dennison DeNatalie, Public Information Officer for the Bay Shore Fire Department, shared. “We love spreading the word about fire safety, prevention, and making sure the community we serve never has to worry.”

Across social media feeds, photos of freshly cleared hydrants surfaced. Residents tagged their local departments to ensure their names were entered into raffles, turning timelines into galleries of snow-covered boots and proud smiles. Contestants, young and old, bundled up to take part.

Among them was Darnell McAuley, a volunteer firefighter—or “volly,” as he affectionately called it—who cleared three hydrants in North Amityville and another in Bay Shore after spotting the contest on the Bay Shore Fire Department’s Facebook.

“Fire Hydrants represent something bigger than just equipment to me, which made me want to participate,” McAuley said. “They’re about safety, community, and being prepared when it matters most. It was a great opportunity to get involved, show creativity, and support something that plays such an important role in protecting our neighborhoods.”

While some participants tackled the challenge solo, others turned it into a friendly competition. In Bay Shore, a lighthearted rivalry emerged between the Gerhard and Thomas families, each determined to clear more hydrants than the other. Though the final tally was eventually forgotten, the shared laughter and teamwork live on.

“I’m not sure how many my son Cole cleared; he’s five and wanted to participate!” Christina Thomas shared. “My husband is in the firehouse, and we’re friends with the Gerhard family. It was all in good fun.”

“Both of the boys did awesome,” Casey Gerhard added. “My son cleared two on the first night and 15 all day the following day.”

For the Bay Shore Fire Department, the contest was about far more than prizes; it was a reminder of how quickly neighbors show up for one another when it counts. Winners of the Bay Shore contest included Owen Huber, Emily Frances, Gabriella Anaiz and Amanda Dubester, but officials emphasized that every participant made a difference.

“This is definitely a neighbors-helping-neighbors kind of thing, and folks often trust the fire department to do our job, so they never hesitate to help out when they can,” DeNatalie shared. “This is a small favor to ask, and our contestants went above and beyond during this contest. We know it wasn’t about the prizes; it’s because they value their local responders.”