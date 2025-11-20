November Through Thanksgiving: South Shore Events Happening Before and After Turkey Day

Friday, November 21

FourLeaf Turkey Drive

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union’s 17th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive will be held at the FourLeaf Main Office (899 South Oyster Bay Road, Bethpage) from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Graciously accepting donations of frozen turkeys, non-perishable food items, monetary donations, and more, this initiative is part of Island Harvest’s Thanksgiving Food Drive, providing holiday meals to local families in need within our communities. Island Harvest’s mission to end hunger and reduce food waste on Long Island is only possible with selfless contributions from all community members—consider taking part in giving back this year. If you’re unable to attend in person, monetary donations will be accepted virtually at fourleafcu.com/community/turkey-drive/.

Saturday, November 22

Patchogue River Christmas Boat Parade

The Annual Patchogue River Christmas Boat Parade will be on display from Sandspit Park (116 Brightwood Street, Patchogue), the Watch Hill Ferry Terminal (150 West Avenue, Patchogue), and various waterfront restaurants, starting at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Voting for the best boat display will take place at Harbor Crab and Sandbar docks. Catch the stunning scene as the parade floats down the river from Sandspit Marina, heading north toward Harbor Crab and the Sandbar. This exciting event is fun for the whole family and a great way to capture the holiday spirit! For more information, visit patchogueboatparade.org.

Sunday, November 23

Red Knights Motorcycle Club New York Chapter 26 “Teddy Bear Run”

The Town of Brookhaven’s Department of General Services Youth Bureau will host the Red Knights “Teddy Bear Run,” an annual event to collect new teddy bears for thousands of children in need as part of the Youth Bureau’s Holiday Toy Drive. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Rose Caracappa Senior Center, (739 Route 25A, Mount Sinai). The ride will kick off at noon, concluding with a special lunch at Painters’ Restaurant (416 South Country Road, Brookhaven). Non-riders are welcome to join the lunch at 1 p.m. Participation fee: $25 per rider and passenger, $30 per person without a teddy bear. Every child deserves the comforting embrace of their cherished toy; this joyful community initiative aims to give every child their own teddy bear this year. For more information, visit brookhavenny.gov/teddybearrun.

Sunday, November 23

Matinee at Tiny Raccoon Books

Free music at the best bookshop in Indy Sayville begins at 2 p.m. Featured bands include Dan Board Hula Mat, Ang, Pin Cushion, and Bad Guise. The bands might be edgy, but Tiny Raccoon Books is a family-friendly place, located at 277 Railroad Avenue in Sayville.

Monday, November 24

“Pridesgiving” at James Joyce Pub

Long Island Equality invites you to James Joyce for a night that celebrates the power of love, laughter, and chosen family. The cost for our Pridesgiving dinner is a $5 suggested donation, but if that’s not doable for you, please DM or email us at pride11772@gmail.com. The generous restaurants and shops of Patchogue Village will be supplying a full turkey dinner with all the fixings! Rorie Kelly will be providing beautiful music for the event, which takes place at 49 South Ocean Avenue in Patchogue.

Thursday, November 27

Islip Fire Department Turkey Trot 5K

The Town of Islip Fire Department will host their Annual Turkey Trot 5K on the morning of Thanksgiving, starting from Town Hall at the corner of South Bay Avenue and Main Street. On the day of the event, the National Anthem will occur at 8 a.m., followed by the start of the race at 9 a.m. Participants will receive a t-shirt, free finish-line photographs, and personalized bibs. The first 350 finishers will receive a medal. All proceeds of this race benefit the Islip Fire Department. To register and learn more information, visit events.elitefeats.com/25ifdtt.

Thursday, November 27

18th Annual Blue Point Turkey Trot

Spend the holiday morning getting some fresh air at the 18th Annual Blue Point Turkey Trot, taking place at 302 Middle Road in Blue Point, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Enjoy a scenic and flat run/walk through the town on Thanksgiving morning with friends and family. Participants may choose between an untimed 5K and a 1.5-mile walk with a free kid’s fun run included! Registration is limited to 1500 participants, so sign up early to secure a spot! To register and learn more, visit runsignup.com.

Ongoing

Ends November 22

Shrek the Musical at CMPAC

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek the Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy-tale adventure, featuring all-new songs that bring all of the beloved characters to life on stage! Experience the classic tale like never before as it takes the main stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, with showtimes through November 22. With catchy songs, killer costumes, and an exciting set, nothing is stopping you from experiencing the magic for yourself. For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com/shows/shrek.

Through January 4

Annie at the Argyle Theatre

What once was a popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon, winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical! Catch a showing of the beloved production just minutes away at the Argyle Theatre located at 34 West Main Street in Babylon, with showtimes running through January 4. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts even further with this musical adaptation of the original comic. Step into 1930s New York City, meet some curious characters, and endure the heartwarming storyline that’s sure to bring a tear to your eye. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com/annie.

November 21-January 10

Sayville Falls Holiday Light Show

Experience the magic of the holiday season at Sayville Falls, located at 30 Hanson Place in Sayville, with a dazzling light show and enchanting winter garden! Back for its second year, expect some significant additions this season, featuring thousands of lights and holiday displays through the 18-hole miniature golf course. After a scenic walk, relax with friends and family in your own cozy igloo, available for advance booking. Equipped with ambient lighting and modern heating, you’ll want to spend hours in these aesthetic structures. For advanced reservations and more information, visit sayvillewinter.com.

Mondays, November 22-December 27

Sprouts & Friends

Join Sprouts & Friends for a fun, safe, and creative way to spend time with your little one, ages 6 months to 4 years. Sessions will be held on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., with occurrences on November 22 and 29, December 6, 13, 20 and 27 at the Henrietta Acampora Recreation Center, 39 Montauk Highway, Blue Point. Driven to create joy while helping your little ones grow, learn, develop, and explore, this program involves playful activities, music, and movement. Bring a blanket, mat, or beach towel to sit on. Admission: $35 per 6-week session. To register and learn more, call (631) 363-5193.

November 22-January 4

The Happy Elf at Argyle Theatre

Experience the new musical comedy, The Happy Elf, by Grammy Award-winning composer and lyricist, Harry Connick Jr., as it takes the stage during this holiday season at the Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. The Happy Elf tells the tale of Eubie the Elf, a loveable fellow who wants to spread Christmas joy throughout the town of Bluesville. This festive tale of overcoming adversity, friendship, and the power of positivity is a jazzy, heartwarming occasion for all ages. Treat your whole family to this charming tale of an underdog in the heart of Babylon. For tickets and more details, visit argyletheatre.com/thehappyelf.

