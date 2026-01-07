Suffolk County Police Department’ Make Arrests in Illegal Car Meet Cases

The Suffolk County Police Department recently made four arrests following investigations into illegal car meet events in 2025. The Department’s Street Takeover Task Force conducted investigations into three separate incidents. One arrest and one car meet incident occurred in the Great South Bay area.

Daniel Velasquez Chavez, 24, of North Bay Shore, was arrested on January 2 and charged with Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, and Unlawful Speed Contests, Sideshows, and Races. His vehicle was impounded. The arrest stems from a December 7 incident in Brentwood, during which police attempted to conduct a vehicle and traffic stop. Velasquez Chavez performed a burnout and fled at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner.

David Alvarado Zelaya, 26, of Wyandanch, was arrested on January 3 for performing burnout stunts in a 2020 Dodge Charger on December 28 at a parking lot at 437 William Floyd Parkway in Shirley. He has been charged with Unlawful Speed Contests, Side Shows, and Races. His vehicle, which had several equipment violations, was impounded.

Incidents in other parts of Suffolk County include the arrest on January 2 of a minor from Centereach, charged with Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle and Reckless Driving; the 2013 Hyundai Genesis he was driving was impounded. He fled from police during a car meet in a Selden parking lot at Independence Plaza on November 28. The teen’s relative, Gerardo Benitez, 26, also of Centereach, was also arrested for falsely reporting his vehicle as stolen.

“The Street Takeover Task Force has made Suffolk County safer by taking dangerous drivers off the roads, impounding vehicles, and making our streets safer,” Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said. “I applaud Commissioner Kevin Catalina and the unit for the work the SCPD has done to address this critical quality of life issue, as we are approaching the breakup of nearly 100 street takeovers since its inception.”

“These arrests reflect the dedication and persistence of our Street Takeover Task Force,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said. “Illegal car meets put lives at risk and are an overall nuisance on our roadways. We will continue to investigate these incidents and hold those responsible accountable while keeping our roadways safe.”

Established in November 2024, the Street Takeover Task Force has dismantled 92 street takeovers, issued 8,656 summonses, made 65 arrests, and impounded 103 vehicles so far. Anyone with information regarding illegal car meets is encouraged to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.