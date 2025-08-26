Suffolk County Police Seeking Public’s Help to Locate Bay Shore Identify Thief

Suffolk County Police Crime Stoppers and Financial Crimes Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate an alleged identity thief operating in the Bay Shore area. The woman pictured is suspected of using the identity of a Bay Shore resident to open a credit card account at at Best Buy, located at 1851 Sunrise Highway, on August 5, then using the bogus account to purchase an Apple MacBook Pro and Apple AirPods – merchandise valued at approximately $2500.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using a mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.