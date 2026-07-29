Symphonic Band of Bay Shore-Brightwaters Marks 30th Anniversary Season

For nearly three decades, the Symphonic Band of Bay Shore-Brightwaters has brought live music to the community each summer. I had the opportunity to attend one of the band’s concerts on July 22 at the Kenneth Turrisi Community Band Shell in Bay Shore.

It was a warm summer evening as lamplight illuminated the band shell and audience members settled into turquoise lawn chairs and the venue’s wooden seating. Watching the crowd gather before the performance, I experienced firsthand the relaxed atmosphere that has made the band’s summer concert series a longtime community tradition.

The Symphonic Band of Bay Shore-Brightwaters is celebrating a milestone this year, marking its 30th anniversary season. Assistant Conductor Terry Nigrelli said the band’s current iteration began in 1996 under the leadership of conductor Joel Levy, a professional musician and retired music teacher from the East Meadow School District. Nigrelli, the former director of cultural arts for the Bay Shore School District, has also played an important role in the band’s continued success.

Nigrelli also credited former Bay Shore Chamber of Commerce President Donna Perricone with helping to establish the band as a community tradition.

“Donna Perricone was the driving force behind starting the band and keeping it going all these years,” Nigrelli said. “Her father was a professional musician, so she grew up loving music.”

Today, those efforts have grown into a milestone season for the community band.

“This run of the Symphonic Band of Bay Shore-Brightwaters started in 1996. This is our 30th anniversary season,” Nigrelli said.

While the band is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its current iteration, its history in the Bay Shore and Brightwaters community stretches back even further. During the concert, Nigrelli shared that he had recently learned the band’s first incarnation began in 1952 and continued until 1980. Though today’s ensemble traces its roots to 1996, the tradition of community musicians performing together has been part of the area for more than seven decades.

“The previous run of the band started in the early ’60s and ran until the late ’70s,” Nigrelli said. “A few of the current members and I played in that band when we were in high school in the late ’70s.”

Families, friends, neighbors, and even a few four-legged companions gathered at the band shell to enjoy the performance, creating a welcoming community atmosphere. Throughout the concert, the audience remained attentive and respectful, with the only sounds between applause coming from the music drifting through the summer air. The outdoor setting also shapes the music audiences hear each week. Nigrelli said the band intentionally performs a mix of familiar and upbeat selections that appeal to listeners of all ages.

“Yes, we play a variety of marches, Broadway show tunes, movie scores, patriotic pieces, and light classical selections,” Nigrelli said.

Beyond the music itself, Nigrelli noted that the band’s greatest strength lies in its members and their shared commitment to serving the community through music.

“The musicians range from middle and high school students to college students, music teachers, professional musicians, and community members,” he said. “They volunteer their time for rehearsals and performances for the love of playing and sharing music with the audience.”

Nigrelli added that the band is grateful for the continued support it receives from the Bay Shore School District, the Bay Shore Chamber of Commerce, and Chamber President Eddie Fraser, whose partnership has helped the organization maintain its longstanding tradition.

After spending the evening listening alongside families, friends and neighbors, it was easy to see why the Symphonic Band of Bay Shore-Brightwaters has remained a summertime tradition for 30 years. Generations of volunteer musicians, familiar melodies and a welcoming atmosphere continue to bring the community together, one concert at a time. For more information about upcoming performances, visit chamberofcommerceofgreaterbayshore.com.