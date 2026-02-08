Bayport Fire Department Hosts Practice Drills Because “No Ice is Safe Ice”

Super Bowl parties this weekend are known for friends and family staying warm, gathered around the big-screen TV to watch the game. However, in Bayport, Super Bowl weekend in Bayport had a dramatically different vibe for some Long Island first responders.

Each winter, responders from all over the tri-state area and beyond come to train in the freshwater lakes and saltwater waterways in Bayport. The Bayport location offers both indoor and outdoor training close to various waterways. This ideal location helps trainers maximize their training time rather than traveling to distant sites.

Bayport Fire Department’s Engine Company No.1 has hosted Team Lifeguard Systems’ annual Long Island Surface Ice Rescue classes for over 20 years. Each class begins with the mantra of TLS President and lead instructor Walt “Butch” Hendricks, who passionately emphasizes “no Ice is safe Ice.” Last weekend, the nationally recognized Ice Rescue Level 1 training began, with responders learning how to respond to a victim who fell through the ice.

This weekend, the Ice Rescue Level 2 training course was again held in Bayport. Participants in Ice Rescue 2 build on their previous training and elevate their ice rescue skills. Attendees practiced strapping on flotation slings, rescue sleds, poles, and throw bags while wearing special protective suits to make entry into these freezing waters… with a new twist. Multiple victims need to be rescued with only a few rescuers. Public safety agencies across the Tri-state area respond to emergencies each year involving victims who fall through ice, often leading to tragedy. Our responders are working to change that.

Ocean Beach Fire Department firefighter Kelly Becker, Ocean Bay Park firefighter Steve Jaffe, and Ocean Beach Lifeguard Lucas Becher (also a Bayport FD responder) from Fire Island attended this advanced class this weekend. They practiced the skills learned in the classroom under extreme ice and cold conditions. All attendees agreed that the cold was tough, but they were glad to train in case these skills are ever needed. During the winter months, Fire Island and mainland departments often rely on each other for manpower and equipment. It’s important to train together to respond effectively. Becher, Becker, and Jaffe now have their advanced ice rescue training and some good stories to share during the halftime show and while enjoying some hot wings.

Andrew Becher is a 40-year EMT/Firefighter with the Bayport Fire Department, a longtime officer of the Ocean Beach Police Department, a scuba instructor, and a Press Club Long Island award winner.