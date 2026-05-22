Memorial Day and the Last Week of May: Things To Do Over the Holiday Weekend and the Week that Follows on Fire Island and Along the Great South Bay

ALL ABOARD! Find fun on either side of the bay over Memorial Day Weekend and the week to follow.

Saturday, May 23 (Noon-8:30 p.m.)

Flynn’s Fire Island Memorial Day Dance Party

Get ready for the ultimate Memorial Day weekend celebration at Flynn’s Fire Island, 1 Cayuga Street, Ocean Bay Park. Experience a Holiday Dance Party – Memorial Mash-Up, with doors opening at noon and the party running until 8 p.m. DJ Sim, DJ Savage, and MC Neil Walsh will bring all your favorite party hits. Celebrate the start of summer at Flynn’s with a loud, unforgettable dance party. For tickets and more information, visit flynnsfireislandny.com/events.

Saturday, May 23 (3 p.m.)

Trailblazers Park Unveiling

The Pines Foundation and the Honoring Trailblazers Task Force are pleased to present the 2026-2027 honorees at Trailblazers Park in Fire Island Pines Harbor, including Ernestine Eckstein, Barney Frank, Horace Gifford, Billie Jean King, George Takkei, special guest trailblazer Bill T. Jones, and many others. A toast at the Pavilion will follow at 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 (6:30 p.m.)

Fire Island Lighthouse Celebration Evening Presentation

Visit the Fire Island Lighthouse for an engaging lecture on the founding of the Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society. At 6:30 p.m., hear from Joseph Harris, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran stationed at the lighthouse in 1973, when the light was extinguished. That historic event catalyzed the Preservation Society’s formation and helped save the lighthouse in 1986. Seating is limited. Call (631) 583-5901 for more information.

Saturday, May 23 (5:15, 6:15 & 7:15 p.m.)

Pop-up Dance Performances

Dancers Responding to AIDS (DRA) is proud to present a dynamic pop-up performance set to the music of George Michael, right in Pines Harbor. Choreographed by Pines resident and Broadway’s own Jövan Dansberry.

Through May 31

Awakenings

The BAFFA Art Gallery will feature a multimedia exhibit by Women Sharing Art in May. The exhibit includes painting, photography, mosaics, sculpture, fiber arts, and mixed media. “Awakenings explores moments of transformation, discovery, and renewed awareness.” The show can be viewed at the Gallery, Thursdays through Sundays, from noon to 4 p.m. An artists’ reception and awards for students whose work was exhibited at the student art show will take place on May 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. The BAFFA Gallery is located in the historic Gillette House at 47 Gillette Avenue in Sayville. For further information: www.baffa.org or www.womensharingart.org.

Through May 31

Hedda Gabler

Henrik Ibsen’s theatrical classic comes to the BACCA Arts Center, presented by the Modern Classic Theater Company of Long Island. The Bacca Arts Center is located at 149 N. Wellwood Ave. in Lindenhurst. For tickets and additional information, visit modernclassicsli.booktix.com.

Through June 7

South Shore Mall Carnival

Starting Thursday, May 28, the South Shore Mall in Bayshore will host Dreamland Amusements Carnival. This family-friendly event offers something for everyone, from midway rides and games for all ages to plenty of tasty carnival eats. The Midway runs from 5pm to the mall’s closing time on weekdays and from noon to closing on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free Monday—Thursday and $5 Friday—Sunday, though ride costs may vary. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+. Please check the website for event updates before attending the carnival.

Disney’s Descendants: The Musical (Saturdays and Sundays 10:30 a.m.)

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical, jam-packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters, and hit songs from the films! Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost – home to the most infamous villains who ever lived – the teenage children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they face a difficult choice: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? This production is playing at the Argyle Theater in Babylon, with tickets starting at $27.

You might also be interested in: Memorial Day Parades this Weekend on Fire Island and the Great South Bay Communities of Long Island

Find more events in our most recent edition of Fire Island News.

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