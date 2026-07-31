“Beautiful” in Babylon: The Carole King Musical Comes to the Argyle Theater

Did you know some of the world’s most recognizable songs were written by someone else? Beautiful: The Carole King Musical pulls back the curtain on the 1960s music industry, telling the remarkable story of legendary songwriter Carole King and the songs that defined a generation long before audiences knew her name.

The production traces the life story of Carole King, from her teenage years to her sold-out Carnegie Hall performance in 1971. At just 16, she sold her first song, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” which became a chart-topping hit when The Shirelles performed it. From that moment on, her words and melodies found their voice through the era’s biggest artists, cementing King’s place as one of the most influential songwriters in popular music.

Now playing at The Argyle Theatre in Babylon Village, Beautiful showcases Broadway-caliber talent on Long Island. The theatre has built a reputation for producing high-quality musicals by recruiting performers from New York City’s professional theatre community, many of whom have gone on to Broadway and national tours. For aspiring actors, theatres like The Argyle play an important role in launching careers. Productions are typically cast through auditions in Manhattan, giving performers the opportunity to earn valuable Equity credits and gain professional experience before taking the next step toward Broadway. While many cast members come from the city, local performers are often brought in as swings and ensemble members, creating opportunities for Long Island talent as well.

The musical opens with a young Carole Klein, later known to the world as Carole King, enthusiastically pushing her mom off the piano bench to play a new composition — a song that audiences soon realize will become her first published hit. From that moment on, her life changed rapidly; as her professional success grew, her personal struggles intensified tenfold. She became involved with co-writer Gerry Goffin and unexpectedly became pregnant. These moments and struggles shaped her artistry.

One of the plot’s greatest surprises is how many famous songs King wrote throughout her career. I was shocked to realize that countless hits I’ve associated with other artists actually came from her pen. One of my favorite moments came when the ensemble transformed into iconic 1960s recording groups, from The Drifters to The Shirelles, performing a lively medley. Watching performers in exaggerated wigs harmonize through classic doo-wop numbers made it nearly impossible not to smile.

Unlike many large-scale musicals, Beautiful relies on its music and performances rather than elaborate scenery. The set was intentionally simple, with pianos moved on and offstage as the story shifts from recording studios to songwriting sessions and ultimately to Carnegie Hall. Colorful backlighting, reminiscent of vintage television sets, sets the tone for each scene without distracting from the actors or the music. This minimalist design allowed the songs and true stories behind them to take center stage.

Perhaps the most lasting takeaway from Beautiful is the reminder that the music industry often operates in secrecy. The recording artists audiences admire aren’t always writing the songs they sing; not every performer can be Taylor Swift. It also shows how personal connections and distractions may affect your work, even when a song is due.

After the show, as the audience filtered onto Babylon’s Main St., cast members hurried toward the Long Island Rail Road station to catch the earliest train back to Manhattan, only to return the following day to perform again. Their daily commitment to bringing professional theater to Long Island is impressive and certainly did not go unnoticed by this critic.