Cherry Grove Memories

Fidel Patino hosted a Studio 54-themed benefit for the Arts Project of Cherry Grove. Guests arrived in glitter jackets or sparkling tops and bottoms. Davida Jones performed two numbers and looked glamorous. Thanks to Fidel and his crew for volunteering their services.

Parker Sargent, a board member with the Cherry Grove Archives Collection, hosted Archives Weekend at the Community House. An exhibit of vintage pictures and movies from the 80s and 90s was displayed.

Many of them are recent donations by the Shapiro sisters. They moved to Florida and gifted their entire collection to the Cherry Grove Archives Collection. The Shapiro Sisters (Donald and Evan) were great entertainers and involved in the Doctor’s Show productions. Donald (Sylvia) had the love and knowledge of Hollywood 1940s musicals, which gave him the inspiration for the themes of the shows over 17 years.

On Saturday night, July 26, filmmaker Parker Sargent’s documentary was screened: Making Miss Cherrys, which chronicles Timothy Byers, AKA Sabel Scities. The film follows Sabel’s journey of drag and a look back at the 30-year history of the event. After the film Ginger Snap, Boudoir LeFleur and Scities performed in person.

Theatre World Award winner Cheyenne Jackson appeared at the Ice Palace with his heartfelt stories and songs. Jack Bartholet gave a wonderful performance at his Thursday night CabaRage show at The Community House. Cherry Grove has become a town known for its many drag cabaret acts and shows. Keeping up with the nightly line-up and great selection of talent to choose from at various Cherry Grove venues can be challenging.

Speaking of drag act challenges, I will be performing or featured in multiple Cherry Grove and Fire Island Pines events in the second half of August. Please refer to the Community Calendar section of this edition of Fire Island News, on page 16, for more information. I hope to see you at all of them.