East Islip’s Riley Fibbers Grill and Pub is Now Reopen After November Arson Incident

Paul Lucia, 60, of Islip Terrace, was arrested on Nov. 21 on second-degree arson charges in connection with an incident that occurred the night before at Riley Fibbers, on Carlton Ave. in East Islip. However, now the favorite neighborhood grill and pub is open again for business.

The East Islip Fire Department responded to a 911 call on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. as the establishment was evacuated, and multiple neighboring departments, including Islip Terrace, Central Islip, Bay Shore, West Sayville, Sayville, and Brentwood Fire Departments, as well as the Exchange Ambulance, lent mutual aid on site. The fire was contained in under an hour, with no injuries reported.

Lucia became a prime suspect for the Suffolk County Police Department Arson Squad because he had been a patron at the pub earlier that evening and was asked to leave for undisclosed reasons. Their investigation includes video footage of Lucia returning to the scene later that night, and emerging from his personal vehicle with a gas can and lighter, then dumping the liquid near the rear side of the restaurant building, setting fire to the outside awning. He was then observed by an individual throwing the empty can over the fence of a nearby lot, and he provided detectives with a license plate number that had been reported stolen the week before, so he has also been charged with possession of stolen property. He faces up to 25 years in prison if found guilty of the arson charge.

The fire damage forced Riley Fibbers to close temporarily, but it reopened its bar on Nov. 26, and the kitchen was serving food again by Nov. 30.