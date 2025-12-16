Newspaper cover

West Islip

Gingerbread Galore at Manetuck School in West Islip

By Shoshanna McCollum Posted on
Fifth-grade students at Manetuck Elementary School in the West Islip Union Free School District kicked off the holiday season with a festive, hands-on activity, designing and decorating their own gingerbread houses alongside guests on Dec. 12.
We have seen beautiful houses in West Islip of similar design—Nicely done!
Photo courtesy of West Islip School District.

Using a variety of colorful candies and sweet treats, students worked creatively to build unique structures while sharing the experience with family members and visitors. The activity encouraged creativity, collaboration, and holiday spirit, making it a memorable way to celebrate the season together.

This guy is clearly the next Frank Lloyd Wright. Photo courtesy of West Islip School District.

About the Author

Shoshanna McCollum

Editor-in-Chief for Fire Island News and Great South Bay News for Schneps Media.

