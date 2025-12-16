Gingerbread Galore at Manetuck School in West Islip

We have seen beautiful houses in West Islip of similar design—Nicely done!

Fifth-grade students at Manetuck Elementary School in the West Islip Union Free School District kicked off the holiday season with a festive, hands-on activity, designing and decorating their own gingerbread houses alongside guests on Dec. 12.

Using a variety of colorful candies and sweet treats, students worked creatively to build unique structures while sharing the experience with family members and visitors. The activity encouraged creativity, collaboration, and holiday spirit, making it a memorable way to celebrate the season together.