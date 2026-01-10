Beat the January Blues: Things to Do this Week Along the Great South Bay

Monday, January 12

Paint Night: Snowman & Cardinal at West Babylon Public Library

This guided painting session will help you paint this charming winter scene like a pro! West Babylon Public Library is located at 211 Route 109; the one-day class begins at 6:45 p.m. A $5 fee applies; participants must be 18 years of age. Call (631) 669-5445 for more information.

Pressed Flower Pet Portraits at West Islip Public Library

Create an adorable silhouette of a furry friend using beautiful pressed flowers that will be donated to a local animal shelter as gifts for new adoptees. The workshop runs from 7-8 p.m. West Islip Public Library is located at 3 Higbie Lane. Call 631-661-7080 for more information.

Wednesday, January 14

George Washington Slept Here

One of George Washington’s first acts as president was to tour Long Island and thank those who helped defeat the British. Join Eco-Photo Explorers for a historical adventure as we trace Washington’s tour route, share stories about his visit, and learn what is in those locations today. This in-person presentation is also available to view at home via Zoom, brought to you by the Connetquot Public Library. This talk will be offered in person and virtually from 7-8:30 p.m. The library is located at 760 Ocean Ave, in Bohemia. Call (631) 567-5079.

“Zombies the Musical” at Fire Island School

Hunter, who is not a bad kid, but he does like to bully other students. He gets a taste of his own medicine when he returns to school in a dream to find that everyone has become a zombie, and he is now the outcast. This is a heartfelt and funny play that teaches a valuable lesson about friends and belonging. The play by Roger Emerson and John Jacobson will be performed live one night only by the students of Woodhull Elementary School. Refreshments will follow. The play is free, but reservations are requested by calling 631-583-5626.

Thursday, January 15

Paris Ray at Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar

Favorite local songbird, Paris Ray, performs live at the Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar from 6-9 p.m. at 12 E Main Street in Bay Shore. Call (631) 665-3030 for more information.

Friday, January 16

“This is Garth” at the Argyle Theater

Garth Brooks fans, get ready for this ultimate tribute band at the Argyle Theater at 34 West Main Street in Babylon Village. The show starts at 8 p.m. Call (631) 230-3500 or visit the Argyle online box office for ticket information.

Saturday, January 17

Lotus Land – The American RUSH Tribute at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

The American RUSH Tribute – LOTUS LAND – is an authentic 3-piece RUSH tribute dedicated to being the closest thing to RUSH as possible. The show starts at 8 p.m. Patchogue Theatre is located at 71 East Main Street. Call 631-207-1313 or visit their virtual box office for ticket information.

ONGOING

Through January 17

“Mixed Emotions” at the South Shore Theater Experience

She’s 61. He’s 65. They are widowed friends. They have their health and independence. He wants to marry. She doesn’t. She’s heading to Florida, and movers are clearing her Manhattan apartment. But he’s determined. Will she change her mind? 115 South Wellwood Ave. in Lindenhurst. Call 631-669-0506 or visit their online box office to purchase tickets and view showtimes.

Through January 25

“Chasing the Light” at BAFFA Gallery

Photography by local artists Pat DeLuca, Carol Rosenthal, and Rob Verbeck will be exhibited at the BAFFA Art Gallery in January. Chasing the Light can be viewed at the Gallery weekends from January 10 – 25 from Noon to 2 p.m., with an artist’s reception on January 10th from Noon to 2:00 PM. The BAFFA Art Gallery is located in the historic Gillette House at 47 Gillette Avenue in Sayville. For further information: www.baffa.org.

“Lobby Hero” at Manes Studio Theater

A young security guard becomes entangled in a murder investigation with his boss and a rookie police officer. Set in a Manhattan apartment building lobby, the narrative explores themes of loyalty, integrity, and justice as the characters’ secrets and personas are revealed—an original play by Kenneth Lonergan. 141 South Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst. Call or visit their online box office at 631-226-8400 to purchase tickets and view showtimes.

