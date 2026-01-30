Fatal Hit and Run Takes Place in Shirley: SCPD Seeks Witnesses

The Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) Major Case Unit detectives are asking anyone with information about a fatal hit-and-run case that took place on Thursday night, Jan. 29.

According to the police report, two men were changing a flat tire on the shoulder of the road, north of 1180 William Floyd Parkway, in Shirley, when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. One man was declared dead at the site, and the other sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Stony Brook Hospital. The names of both adult men are being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

The Parkway was closed between Dawn and Ridgewood Drives while SCPD conducted an investigation. Police are seeking a dark-colored sedan, possibly a black Honda, with front-end and passenger-side damage.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the SCPD Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6553 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain confidential.