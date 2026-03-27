Town of Islip Holds Ceremony to Commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Just days before the 53rd anniversary of the withdrawal of the last American troops from Vietnam on March 29, 1073, the Town of Islip honored the brave men and women who served in the Vietnam War with a ceremony, to remind them that their sacrifices, resilience, and dedication will never be forgotten.

“We are honored to give a proper welcome home to the veterans who served with distinction during one of our nation’s most challenging chapters,” said Councilman John Lorenzo, Town Liaison to the Veterans Advisory Board. “We would like to thank each and every service member of the Vietnam War.”

Joining Councilman Lorenzo were Islip Town Board members, Councilmen Mike McElwee and Jorge Guadron; Tax Receiver Andy Wittman; Town Clerk Linda Vavricka; Steve Castleton, retired Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army; and members of American Legion Rusy Bohm Post 411 and AMVETS, to recognize this anniversary. The ceremony was held at the Town’s Vietnam Memorial Garden outside Islip Town Hall West and concluded with a pin ceremony, allowing each veteran to receive a pin from the U.S .Department of Defense commemorating their service, as well as an additional pin for family members who supported them during their tour.