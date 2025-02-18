Kevin O’Connor, Valley Bank’s New Long Island Market President

Great South Bay News (GSBN): For our readers, who is Kevin O’Connor?

Kevin O’Connor (KOC): I am a lifelong Long Island Resident, a graduate of Suffolk County Community College and Adelphi University, and a father of three sons. I have always had a passion for business and collaborating with people, so banking is not only my vocation, but something I thoroughly enjoy. After a year away from the industry, this is what excites me about my new role as Long Island Market President for Valley Bank. I currently live along the Connetquot River in Great River (Islip) and in my spare time, I enjoy boating on the South Shore, visiting North Fork wineries, and appreciating the beaches.

GSBN: How long have you been a resident of Islip?

KOC: I moved to Great River about eight years ago after living in Patchogue for two years. I am a transplant to this area after raising my family on the North Shore of LI and having a home in Southold on the North Fork. I was attracted by the nearby beaches and the ease of traveling across Long Island. This, as well as the resurgence of the local downtown areas and villages, provides many restaurants and shopping options, creating an ideal spot to live.

GSBN: How did you get started in the banking business and how long have you been in it?

KOC: I have an accounting degree and started my career in that field, but I have spent over 35 years in banking. The last 20 years in executive roles working with business and consumer customers, first with North Fork Bank and starting in 2017 with BNB Bank, which became Dime through a merger we executed.

GSBN: As far as becoming the new Long Island Market President, how did that happen?

KOC: After I stepped down from Dime, I took time to get more involved in the non-profit world, but I still had that fire for banking. My long-standing relationship and admiration for Valley’s CEO, Ira Robbins, and our shared passion for what banks can do for the communities they serve was the real draw.

GSBN: As the new Market President, what exactly is your role?

KOC: My role is to promote the Valley Bank brand across all of LI, expanding and introducing new prospects and prospective clients to the bank. Valley is a strong regional bank headquartered in New Jersey with a significant presence in NYC, Westchester, and Florida, and it came to Long Island through the acquisition of State Bank a few years ago. We have 12 branches across the island. Valley has a long-standing commitment to the communities we operate in, working with municipalities and nonprofit organizations to assist and improve the lives of and prospects of LI residents. GSBN: Of all the places you worked beforehand, which do you believe has prepared you most for your new role? KOC: I had the great fortune to work for John Kansas at North Fork Bank for 20 years. He was a mentor and inspiration for me, and his guidance prepared me for this role. GSBN: I have read that you are the former LI & NYS Chair of the NY Bankers Association, can you talk about what that role is and what you did in it? KOC: Leading our industry trade association on local and state levels enabled me to collaborate with industry colleagues to champion causes important to our communities and promote the support banks and bankers provided. It was especially important during COVID, as our industry pulled together to work with the government to provide capital and services to so many people impacted by the pandemic. Bankers rallied to execute and process the funding made available as a lifeline to devastated businesses and their employees. GSBN: I understand you are also the Executive Chairperson for Long Island’s chapter of Habitat for Humanity (HFH). How long have you been in that role, and what are your responsibilities? KOC: I became involved by volunteering on a home build where I met the staff and volunteers, and witnessed the partnership of all involved. The experience inspired me to get more involved and I joined the Board, now as Chair, I work with the members and our staff to grow the organization and take on the challenges of expensive real estate, high taxes, and other issues that hinder people from owning a home.