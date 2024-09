Congratulations to the Incorporated Village of Saltaire Ocean Rescue team, who brought home the coveted golden trope in this year’s west-end Fire Island lifeguard tournament. It was hard-won and well-deserved, with Ocean Beach Village and the Town of Islip offering fierce competition. Yet, in the end, good sportsmanship prevails. Everyone who swims along these beaches is fortunate to have such skilled men and women having our backs.