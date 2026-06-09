Kismet Come What May

In the annals of my Kismet experiences, the past Memorial Day weekend brought some of the worst weather in memory, a total wipeout. At the same time, this holiday was established as a solemn occasion to honor the men and women who sacrificed their lives to defend our lives and liberties. This year, the holiday dates fell a week earlier than usual. Additionally, Labor Day will be late this season: Our beaches are almost always better in September than in May.

The four days of wind and rain were part of a nationwide weather cycle that brought eight feet of snow to the Mountain West. The rooftop deck show scheduled at La Famiglia was canceled, and the debut of Kai’s Oyster Love customer stand was postponed. Preorders are available by phone.

Despite the weather, reports said our downtown bars were filled, and the bands played to literally packed indoor crowds. Our volunteer firefighters moved inside the firehouse to sell their Kismet Fire Department (KFD) 2026 apparel, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of 9/11. The warm hoodies quickly became the day’s uniform on the streets.

Spring appeared to arrive early when the preordered plants were delivered on May 14—thanks to Fire Island Ferries. A volunteer squad, headed by Mary P. and Laura Mc., along with Jackie B.C. and Donna G.S., moved the plants to the KFD Community Room, organized them by buyer names, and distributed them.

Severe winter storms have caused significant loss of beach sand in the Kismet community, particularly at Pine Walk. There appeared to be about 10 feet of beach at low tide on Memorial Day. Twenty-eight Kismetians responded to Gary’s call for a mid-May Saturday morning cleanup to remove shattered remnants of the first row of dune fencing. Beach closure signs were later confirmed when Long Island News 12 reported the closure of all Long Island beaches. Speculation pointed to pollution from rain runoff. A sign also warned of sudden, steep drop-offs.

Jen Cole and Emily LaRocca hosted Tides of Tomorrow, held a fundraiser for the Fire Island School District Scholarship Fund, on May 30 at The Vines in Bay Shore.

The Kismet Community Association (KCA) held its spring meeting on Sunday, May 31, at 11 a.m at the Firehouse, where board members reported on past and proposed 2026 activities and other business. Homeowner dues were also collected.

A plaque honoring the late Linda Barkin will be dedicated at the Firehouse on Saturday, June 27, from 2-4 p.m. by her daughter, Chetana Lauren. Friends and residents are invited to the Firehouse to share memories.