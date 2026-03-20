Lindenhurst St. Patrick’s Parade Committee Honors Suffolk County DA Ray Tierney at the 2026 Lindenhurst Grand Marshal “Green Tie” Gala

The Lindenhurst St. Patrick’s Parade Committee hosted their annual Grand Marshal “Green Tie” Gala on March 14 to honor their 2026 Parade Grand Marshal, Suffolk DA Ray Tierney. The lively event was held at The Piermont in Babylon and was attended by elected officials and dignitaries, parade sponsors, and local supporters.



The Lindenhurst St. Patrick’s Parade, which takes place this year on March 21, was conceived by Parade Committee Co-Presidents David Crowe, Proprietor of Lindenhurst’s Belfast Gastropub, RJ Renna, Suffolk County Legislator District 14. Joining them on the Committee are former Suffolk County Legislator Kevin McCaffrey, and Lindenhurst Village Clerk Katie Schrader. The Parade Committee along with the 2025 Lindenhurst St. Patrick’s Parade Grand Marshals Joseph and Marguerite Danaher presented Ray Tierney with his official Grand Marshal honors – a traditional Irish Blackthorn walking stick, a Thomand Irish Crystal vase, and his official Grand Marshal sash to wear on parade day.

Thanks to the support of sponsors, such as Belfast Gastropub, Danaher Wealth Management, Lindenhurst Chamber of Commerce, OLPH Knights of Columbus Council #794, Lindenhurst Business Improvement District among many others, the Lindenhurst St. Patrick’s Parade will see hundreds of Irish pipers, drummers, dancers, local firefighters, scouting troops, fraternal groups, community organizations, businesses, and elected officials march down Wellwood Avenue, through the beautiful, historic Lindenhurst Downtown Business District.

See you at the parade on Saturday! All parade information can be found at www.lindenhurststpatricksparade.org.