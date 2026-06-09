A Bright Season Ahead in Ocean Bay Park

While Memorial Day weekend weather was less than ideal, the rain did little to dampen the vibrant spirit of the Ocean Bay Park community. Residents and visitors still braved the elements to support local bars and restaurants, many of which were just opening for the season.

That same resilient spirit was on full display at the Ocean Bay Park Association (OBPA) spring meeting, where community members gathered for updates and welcomed several new homeowners. A round of applause greeted Peter and Kristin Clark, John Damico, Tricia Osaka, and the Merola family, all of whom are joining the OBP family. The meeting concluded with a heartfelt tribute to the beloved Patty Loesch. In a touching moment of remembrance, the OBPA provided a Prosecco toast, beautifully complemented by refreshments donated by The Pantry and On the Way Cafe.

In other community news, the Bay Beach Park is looking ready for the season. Special thanks are owed to Irene and Vinnie Fazio of Neptune’s Nursery for their generous donation and continued maintenance of the lovely plants that brighten the space for everyone.

Adding to the community’s vibrant arts scene, a new gallery, 40/73, is opening in a particularly meaningful location: Kenny Goodman’s former studio. The space will continue its legacy as an artistic hub under longtime OBP homeowner Brian Aronson and his partner, Cassie Greene. The gallery will feature Aronson’s work alongside pieces by his father, Louis Aronson, including stunning oils on canvas and wood. Visitors will also find unique souvenirs crafted from refurbished items, ensuring that they can find a special memento at every price point. For those seeking a truly personal artwork, the studio also offers a one-of-a-kind commissioned art. Adding an interactive element, Greene’s daughter, Makenna Harris, will host weekly DIY Tie-Dye classes where guests can create their own custom Fire Island t-shirts.

The community also celebrated a union that is pure Fire Island. Mallory Vannoni and Matt Tully, who first met while working as deckhands on the Fire Island Water Taxi, were married on May 16, 2026. Congratulations to the happy couple!

A quick clarification from our last issue: We congratulate Ryan Flynn and Matt Fabrizio on the welcoming of their baby girl, Lulu James Flynn-Fabrizio.

The spirit of celebration that defines our community is set to shine brightly in the weeks ahead, reflecting the vibrant diversity that makes Ocean Bay Park so special. The summer calendar is packed, starting with the OBP Auxiliary’s Belmont Party on June 6 at the OBP Firehouse. Just over a week later comes a cornerstone of the June calendar: the annual Pride celebration at The Schooner, scheduled for Sunday, June 14, at noon. This beloved event transforms the iconic bayfront spot, awash in rainbow flags and decorations, creating a beacon of inclusivity and joy. Residents and visitors alike are invited for an unforgettable afternoon celebrating love and identity. Expect a fantastic live DJ, special entertainment, and an atmosphere buzzing with the energy and spirit of Pride on Fire Island. It is more than just a party: It’s a vibrant affirmation of community.