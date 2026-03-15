Bartley G. Horton of Ocean Bay Park (1938-2026)

Bartley G. Horton was born on June 26, 1938, and was raised on Fire Island from the very beginning. Ocean Bay Park was not just his home; it was his life’s work. In a time before bridges connected the island to the mainland, Bartley grew up learning resilience, responsibility, and the importance of looking out for others.

His father, Robert Horton, died serving in the Army in 1944. His mother, Louise Horton, who passed away in 1965, raised Bartley and his siblings with strength and independence. As a boy, Bartley attended the Woodhull School, a one-room school at the time, in Ocean Beach, through seventh grade before graduating from Bay Shore High School. In winter, when the bay froze, and before Fire Island’s bridges were built, students traveled to the Coast Guard Station, boarded boats that plowed through the ice to Captree, then continued by car or bus to school. One winter, Bartley recalled, the ferry listed so sharply in the ice that all he could see out the window was the frozen bay.

In 1946, while garbage was being collected in Ocean Bay Park, young Bartley jumped into the back of a truck and met Pepe Driscoll. That moment sparked a lifelong friendship. Decades later, they would serve side by side for more than 30 years as Commissioners of the Seaview and Ocean Bay Park Garbage District. That same year, Bartley delivered Newsday papers that were dropped from a plane along the beach, picking them up from the sand and making sure they reached every doorstep.

As a teenager, too young to join the Ocean Bay Park Fire Department, he noticed that the firehouse shovels kept disappearing. His solution was simple: paint every shovel head red to match the fire truck. If someone was using a red shovel, everyone knew where it belonged. That instinct to protect what served the community never left him.

He worked in construction since his youth, starting by helping at his mother’s Ocean Bay Park Market, then with his uncle Terry Horton, and eventually becoming one of the island’s respected contractors, working throughout Ocean Bay Park, Point O’Woods, and Seaview. After suffering a devastating house fire, he built his own home stronger than before.

From 1961 to 1963, Bartley proudly served in the United States Army. When he returned home, he walked along the beach in uniform to visit his sister Nancy at Robbins Rest.

Bartley served as Chief of the Ocean Bay Park Fire Department from 1965 to 1966, a two-year tenure, and was a member of the department for 65 years.

For over 40 years, Bartley served as Community Manager of the Ocean Bay Park Association (OBPA). In that role, he was a steady presence in the community. You could see him driving around in his golf cart, wearing his favorite plaid shirt, often with his grandchildren in tow. He checked on neighbors, monitored projects, and helped out wherever needed. He seemed to know everything happening on the island, often before anyone else, and people relied on his quiet awareness.

He married Barbara Horton, a New York City girl who came to Fire Island for a summer share in 1968. Together, they built a life rooted on the island, raising their son Bobby and daughter Laurie, and cherishing grandchildren Cody and Kali. Many remember his beloved black lab, Misty, sitting proudly in the cart or front seat of his truck.

He played a key role in coordinating the rebuilding of Ocean Bay Park after Superstorm Sandy while I was President of the OBPA. During crises, people turned to Bartley because he always knew what needed to be done and who required help.

Bartley always took care of the older islanders, delivering mail, bringing groceries, and making sure no one was forgotten. His life was defined by service, quiet leadership, and an unwavering commitment to his community.