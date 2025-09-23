Blue Bay Contracting: From a Bike & Wagon to a Premier Fire Island Construction Company

The summer season is winding down, and construction season has begun. Blue Bay Contracting provides comprehensive construction services for island residents seeking to build, renovate, or enhance their homes. Now is the time to plan for next season. Blue Bay should be the company at the top of your mind to fulfill your dream build or renovation.

Focusing almost exclusively on Fire Island, Blue Bay—owned and operated by Matt Frabizio—has been providing quality and integral work for over 20 years. The company has multiple divisions to accommodate all work, but prides itself on its heavy lifting operations. House lifting, structural foundations, sanitation system installation, excavating, and bulkheading are all performed in-house. Oftentimes, contractors have to sub-out that part of the job. Blue Bay saves time and keeps things flowing smoothly by uniquely performing it themselves. “It’s not just private; we also do work for other contractors, especially heavy lifting,” said Frabizio.

They also provide high-end custom renovations. Interior bathrooms, kitchens, basement renovations, windows, doors—and the list goes on. Exterior work is likewise extensive, encompassing siding, roofing, masonry work, gutters, decks, and outdoor bathrooms—you name it, they can do it. They’re even skilled with the newer I/A sanitary systems that are now required on Fire Island. Depending on the project, Blue Bay can even assist with a government grant program for I/A systems, which could fetch customers up to $25,000. The company has also begun developing and selling houses on Fire Island, with a couple of listings currently available on the real estate market.

While construction companies tend to want to get in and out of jobs, that doesn’t ring true at Blue Bay. They are eager to be involved in the entire process from start to finish. From the early design stages, Blue Bay aims to serve as a conduit for customers and other trades. “Quality and integrity exist in everything we do, in all divisions of the company,” stated Frabizio. “We’ll spend that little bit of extra money on material, and we make sure to take care of our employees; I’ve had guys working for me for over 20 years.”

Fire Island is in the DNA of this premier coastal construction company. It all started a little over 20 years ago on the barrier island with humble beginnings. Frabizio had just a bike, wagon, shed, and simple tools. He would perform gutter and roofing jobs from Kismet to Point O’Woods. Now, Blue Bay is a top company on the island, featuring top-of-the-line equipment, two work boats, and a home base in Ocean Bay Park. “We’re not building just to have a job, we’re building because we love doing this,” Frabizio exclaimed. His dedication speaks for itself.

Fire Island is a unique place with unique homes and a storied history. Who better to preserve that than a company that fully comprehends it? “Fire Island is unique; it’s not cookie-cutter; every house has its own soul,” explained Frabizio. “Each house is designed with different factors taken into account. For example, we might look at how lighting from the sunrise and sunset will affect a house and build from that.” Providing the Island with high-caliber work for over two decades is a receipt in itself. Among the numerous five-star reviews the company has received, Jared Della Valle said: “I am an architect, and I have collaborated with Matt [Frabizio] several times on renovations of my oceanfront home. He is incredibly thoughtful, flexible, and creative. He was able to address the most complicated challenges with ease.”

Construction is a continually evolving field, with new designs, materials, and technologies constantly entering the market. Customers can find peace knowing a company like Blue Bay—which has a track record of evolution—is always at the top of their game and ahead of the curve. You can learn more about them on their website, bluebaybuilds.com, Instagram @bluebaycontracting, or call their office at 631-647-3575 to acquire top craftsmanship for your next project.