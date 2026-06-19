Third Week of June, First Week of Summer: All that There is TO DO on Fire Island and Along the Great South Bay

Saturday, June 20

Bromley Caldari House Tour (1-4 p.m.)

The Fire Island Pines Historical Society will host the Bromley Caldari House Tour on Saturday, June 20, from 1 to 4 p.m., offering a rare opportunity to step inside seven notable Fire Island Pines homes designed by renowned architects Scott Bromley and Jerry Caldari. Known for helping shape the distinctive architectural character of the Pines, Bromley Caldari’s work has influenced some of the community’s most recognizable modern homes. You’ll receive a map for a self-guided tour, and along the way, attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy a “Margarita from Hell” at 519 Porgie Walk. Tickets are $40 per person. For tickets and more information, visit pineshistory.org.

Top Toque Cooking Contest (2-5 p.m.)

Spend an afternoon celebrating local cooking and community at the 3rd Annual Top Toque Cooking Contest at the Ocean Beach Community House. Hosted by the Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce, the event invites participants and spectators alike to enjoy a friendly culinary competition in the heart of the village. There will be raffles, merchandise, and food from local restaurants. Tickets are $50, with an extra $20 fee for access to the Spirits Alley. This contest supports the Ocean Beach Recreation Program.

Robert F. Sayre Lecture: Aquaculture (3:30 p.m.)

The Sayre Lecture, held at the Point O’ Woods Casino, is an annual public lecture that highlights the rich history and surroundings of Fire Island and the Great South Bay. This year’s lecture by marine scientists Gregg & Karen Rivara shines a light on Oyster Farming / Aquaculture and Good Stewardship of our local waterways. For more information, visit kismetca.com. Oysters will be served by Bombshell Oyster Farm.

Barn on Fire Writers’ Residency Performance (6-7:30 p.m.)

Now in its fifth year, the Barn on Fire Residency returns to Fire Island Pines as a signature summer incubator for new musical theatre. Presented by FIPAP in partnership with New York Theatre Barn, this 10-day intensive retreat supports emerging writing teams as they develop original musicals in a focused, collaborative, and creatively energizing environment. Centered on process over production, the residency offers artists dedicated time, mentorship, and space to deepen their work while immersed in a uniquely inspiring coastal setting. The program culminates in an informal presentation, offering a first look at works in progress for a live audience with performances from the original musicals Café Con Leche & Trick! The Musical.

America 250th Celebration Evening Series (6-7 p.m.)

The Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society will host a Celebration Evening Series in anticipation of America’s 250th Anniversary. Join historic actor Joseph Smith as he portrays William Floyd, Long Island’s only signer of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, and Stephen Pleasonton, a national hero who saved those documents in 1814. This unique event will be held at the Fire Island Lighthouse at 6 p.m. Occupancy is limited, so be sure to arrive early.

88 x 3 – Piano Triple Play (6:30-10 p.m.)

One evening. Three pianists. A world of sound. Featuring Jack Licitra, Cole Fortier, and Barbara Ann Branca. Join the Season Finale of A Box of Chocolates as three fabulous pianists with diverse styles come together for one fabulous evening of music. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist in Bay Shore. Open mics will follow. Chocolates will be on offer. There is a suggested donation of $20 per person, waived for students. Don’t miss this evening!

HAPPY JUNETEENTH WEEKEND!

Check out our revised list of Long Island Juneteenth events here!

Beach Ball 2026 (7-11 p.m.)

The Boys & Girls Club of the Bellport Area will host Beach Ball 2026 on Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 7:00–11:00 PM at a private waterfront residence in Bellport. Address will be provided upon ticket purchase. Advance tickets are $275 per person; tickets at the door are $300. Recognized as one of the South Shore’s signature summer fundraising events, Beach Ball brings together supporters from Bellport, the Hamptons, and New York City for an evening celebrating community, philanthropy, and the transformative impact of the Club’s work serving local children and families. This year’s theme, “Dance for a Cause—Joy in Motion,” reflects the spirit of joy, movement, and meaningful connection that defines both the event and the organization itself. The evening will feature cocktails, elevated food experiences, live entertainment, dancing, a silent auction, and a mission-focused fundraising program benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of the Bellport Area’s year-round youth programs and services.

Sunday, June 21

The Sagtikos Manor Antique and Collectibles Show (10-4 p.m.)

Set on the historic grounds of Sagtikos Manor, 677 West Montauk Hwy., Bay Shore, the Antiques & Collectibles Show brings together a thoughtfully curated selection of dealers offering antiques, decorative arts, and unique finds. Guests are invited to explore the estate while discovering pieces that reflect the rich history and character of Long Island and beyond. Featuring over 30 vendors, there’s something for everyone to discover. Entry is $5 per person, and Early Bird entry at 9 a.m. is $10. For more information, visit sagtikosmanor.org.

Pride Month continues!

Find more Pride Month events here!

Thursday, June 25

Bayport-Bluepoint Summer Concert in the Park (6-8 p.m.)

The Bayport Blue Point Heritage Association will host its first Summer Concert in the Park of the season at Bayport Memorial Park. The free concert will feature live music by Nina Et Cetera and is open to families and community members of all ages. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of music outdoors. Admission is free. For more information, visit bayportbluepointheritage.org/

Friday, June 26

Queer Night (6-8 p.m.)

Join the Islip Arts Council for a night of community, crafts, and pride as they paint a pride flag mural, located at 1701 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore. There is a $10 suggested donation: supplies and refreshments are included. Register at isliparts.org.

Babylon Summer Concert: The Blend (8 p.m.)

The Town of Babylon is bringing the music as they host an eclectic summer concert series at the Babylon Village Gazebo, 244 West Main St, Babylon, at 8 p.m. Bring your dancing shoes and get ready to groove to the sounds of the band, The Blend. The rain venue is Babylon High School. This event is FREE to attend. For more information, visit townofbabylonny.gov.

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