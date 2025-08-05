Newspaper cover

Linking Hands, Linking Neighbors in Ocean Beach

By Kelly Becker Posted on
Hands Across Ocean Beach
Lining up along Bay Walk.
Photo by Kelly Becker.

On July 17th, hundreds of people clasped hands to form a human chain across Ocean Beach for “Hands Across Ocean Beach.” Event organizers, including Laura and Chris Mercogliano, were inspired by the 1986 “Hands Across America” event, during which millions of people clasped hands to raise money and awareness of hunger and homelessness. Chris explained, “we wanted to create a positive event that brings the community together.”

While the turnout initially seemed small, it quickly grew as OBYG campers and counselors arrived, restaurant staff came out to join, and bystanders were brought into the fun. The clasped hand chain stretched several blocks from The Pantry to The Sandbar!

Sponsors, including the Ocean Beach Community Fund, Chamber of Commerce, Town of Islip, and Advanced Counseling Associates, provided shirts and refreshments, while volunteers painted children’s faces, and DJ FIRA kept the crowd energized.

Organizers from Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Ocean Beach Community Fund.Photo by Kelly Becker.
Travis D’Arienzo, Dawn Hargraves, and Lauren Davis.Photo by Kelly Becker.
The event was the brainchild of Laura and Chris Mercogliano.Photo by Kelly Becker.
The crew from Rachel’s.Photo by Kelly Becker.
A raffle winner!Photo by Kelly Becker.
A face-painting for the kids.Photo by Kelly Becker.

