Linking Hands, Linking Neighbors in Ocean Beach

On July 17th, hundreds of people clasped hands to form a human chain across Ocean Beach for “Hands Across Ocean Beach.” Event organizers, including Laura and Chris Mercogliano, were inspired by the 1986 “Hands Across America” event, during which millions of people clasped hands to raise money and awareness of hunger and homelessness. Chris explained, “we wanted to create a positive event that brings the community together.”

While the turnout initially seemed small, it quickly grew as OBYG campers and counselors arrived, restaurant staff came out to join, and bystanders were brought into the fun. The clasped hand chain stretched several blocks from The Pantry to The Sandbar!

Sponsors, including the Ocean Beach Community Fund, Chamber of Commerce, Town of Islip, and Advanced Counseling Associates, provided shirts and refreshments, while volunteers painted children’s faces, and DJ FIRA kept the crowd energized.