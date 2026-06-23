Op-Ed: A Viewpoint About Fair Elections in Ocean Beach

When tensions are high, misleading information often spreads easily. But usually the facts reveal the truth.

Of the 883 registered voters on the publicly available voter roll for this election, 60–70 were “workers or employees” — about 7–8% of the electorate.

The vast majority of these voters have worked here for five or more years, with most having been part of our community for over a decade or two.

Of the in-person voters (400), this is the breakdown:

285 Homeowners /Spouses

46 Children /Relatives of homeowners

52 Business owners and their families, almost all of whom own their real estate as well. Everyone has been honoring this Village for decades.

We could also debate the validity of children and grandchildren of homeowners who no longer live here—many for more than a decade—but remain registered by their families for village elections. Voting, of course, by absentee ballot.

But these groups are insignificant compared to the overwhelming margin of victory(s) in this election. (100-225 %).

More than 100 new homeowners registered to vote in this election, many of whom supported the re-election of the successful candidates. Perhaps that reflects satisfaction with the progress our Village has made, even if that progress is, at times, imperfect. Or perhaps voters simply preferred one vision for Ocean Beach over another.

What is difficult to accept is the suggestion that the outcome can be blamed on a small number of hard-working people who contribute to this community every day for years or decades. The numbers do not support that theory—the margins of victory are far, far too large.

Two of New York State’s most respected election attorneys were also present throughout the entire 10-hour election, prepared to challenge any questionable ballots. Not a single vote was challenged, which should support our confidence in the integrity of the election.

Thank you to the superb Election Day workers and especially Jonneigh and her Village office team.

Thank you to every resident who took the time to vote. Your participation is what makes our Village government strong. The election is now behind us, and it’s time to look ahead, work together, and do everything we can to protect and improve Ocean Beach.

Lastly, I want to commend Ali Marin, who, though not victorious, conducted herself with the exact warmth and fabulous grace I would have expected. I am proud to call her a friend, and the Village is lucky to have her.

Respectfully submitted,

Scott Hirsch, individually and not as President of The OB Chamber of Commerce.

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