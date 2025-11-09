One Pronounced Dead, the Other Survives in Fire Island Inlet Boat Capsize Incident This Weekend

Boater, Jessica Rivera was in the vicinity and watched the water rescue drama unfold at Fire Island Inlet, including the U.S. Coast Guard vessel dispatch..

The Suffolk County Police Department reports one fatality in the Fire Island Inlet boating tragedy over the weekend.

Lindenhurst residents Christopher Sicignano, age 68, and his passenger, David Johnson, age 70, were entering the mouth of Fire Island Inlet when the vessel capsized at approximately 4 p.m. on November 8. Rough ocean water conditions were reported; neither Sicignano nor Johnson was wearing a life jacket, according to Suffolk County Police. The boat then sank.

A passing boater reported the incident via UHF radio, and Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers and the United States Coast Guard responded. The West Islip Fire Department Rescue Squad was on standby at Station Fire Island while the helicopter water rescue was in progress.

Johnson, was pronounced dead upon arrival at West Islip’s Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, while Sicignano was treated for his injuries also at Good Samaritan, then later released.